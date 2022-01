The evolution of the mountain bike is certainly an interesting story that can be nerded out for hours and hours on end. A lifelong mountain biker myself, I’d like to think that I know a thing or two about these go-anywhere two-wheelers. I currently have seven MTBs of different eras and types in my collection, including one with an electric-assist motor. However, even I was surprised when I saw this strange three-wheeled contraption.

BICYCLES ・ 4 DAYS AGO