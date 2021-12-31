Freeze Watch issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Superior, West Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: DeKalb The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama * Until 415 AM CST. * At 111 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Fort Payne area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Payne, Rainsville, Crossville, Valley Head, Hammondville, Mentone, Pine Ridge, Collbran, Dog Town, Lebanon, Adamsburg, Peeks Corner, Guest, Little River Canyon NP, Desoto State Park, Skirum and Rodentown. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
