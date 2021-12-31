Freeze Watch issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Superior, West Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE .An area of low pressure will move through the Carolinas tonight and early Monday, while cold air sinks into the southern Appalachians behind an upper level storm system. This will bring a change from rain to snow starting in the mountains shortly after midnight, then reaching the piedmont around or just after dawn. The snow will end by early afternoon. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO