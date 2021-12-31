ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Freeze Watch issued for Dripping Springs by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-01-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-02 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Charles; Prince Georges; St. Marys WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of The District of Columbia, central and southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Stephens, northern Habersham, south central Rabun and central Oconee Counties through 415 AM EST At 341 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Clayton to 6 miles northeast of Clarkesville. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Westminster, Tallulah Falls, Lake Keowee, Tallulah Gorge State Park, Oconee State Park, Hollywood, Long Creek, Turnerville and Mountain Rest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: DeKalb The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama * Until 415 AM CST. * At 111 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Fort Payne area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Payne, Rainsville, Crossville, Valley Head, Hammondville, Mentone, Pine Ridge, Collbran, Dog Town, Lebanon, Adamsburg, Peeks Corner, Guest, Little River Canyon NP, Desoto State Park, Skirum and Rodentown. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TO TAPER OFF BY MID MORNING Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will be possible across the area through mid morning. With temperatures near or slightly below freezing, some light ice accumulations may occur, particularly on exposed surfaces and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. If traveling this morning, use extra caution. The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected to taper off between 7 AM and 10 AM this morning.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected late Monday morning through early Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. Snowfall rates in the Crater and Diamond Lake areas could exceed 3 inches per hour Monday afternoon making travel extremely difficult to impossible. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breathitt, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; McCreary; Morgan; Owsley; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch expected, with locally 2 inches on the highest ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions for a few hours early Monday morning.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Haralson; Paulding; Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wintry Mix leading to light snow accumulations possible. Up to one half inch of snow accumulations possible. * WHERE...Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding and Haralson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE .An area of low pressure will move through the Carolinas tonight and early Monday, while cold air sinks into the southern Appalachians behind an upper level storm system. This will bring a change from rain to snow starting in the mountains shortly after midnight, then reaching the piedmont around or just after dawn. The snow will end by early afternoon. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
#Dripping Springs#Freeze Watch
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Henderson, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Henderson; Macon; McDowell Mountains; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Transylvania WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated 3 to 5 inch amounts at the higher ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia and western North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow from the high elevations and then down to the valleys after midnight. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall hard enough to accumulate, even on the roads. Untreated roads may remain slippery through the late morning Monday. Black ice could develop Monday night into Tuesday morning.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Jim Wells, La Salle, Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...La Salle, Duval, Jim Wells, Victoria, Goliad, Bee, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Union; Webster; Winn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...A mix of light freezing rain, light sleet, and light snow. Trace amounts of ice accumulations may result in a light glaze, especially on elevated surfaces. Only trace accumulations of snow are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Slick spots on elevated roads and bridges are possible.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
masonwebtv.com

High Wind Warning Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Hood Canal area including the City of Shelton through Monday morning. The High Wind Warning is in effect until 4 AM Monday. Forecasters expect south winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH. Damaging winds...
SHELTON, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Colorado by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 03:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Colorado FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Colorado County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Colorado by NWS

COLORADO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Inland Harris, Northern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Inland Harris; Northern Liberty FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Rapides; Vernon HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Rapides and Vernon Parishes. In Texas, Northern Newton, Tyler and Northern Jasper Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees are expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 22 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, Burleson, Brazos and Grimes Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CST Sunday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Tyler FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Tyler County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CST this morning. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
TYLER COUNTY, TX

