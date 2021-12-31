ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

China commerce ministry expects retail sales to reach around 50 trln yuan by 2025

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kG2Gk_0dZiHuU800

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China expects its retail sales to reach around 50 trillion yuan by 2025, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

China will further strengthen the effect of consumption on economic development in the next five years, the commerce miniStry said in notice outlining ITS domestic trade plan for 2021-2025.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
go955.com

China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. (Reporting...
ECONOMY
staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Hong Kong independent portal Citizen News says to shut

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong independent online news portal Citizen News said on Sunday it will cease operations from Tuesday in the face of what it described as a deteriorating media environment in the Chinese-ruled city and to ensure the safety of its staff. When Hong Kong returned to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Domestic Trade#Beijing#China Commerce Ministry#The Ministry Of Commerce#The Commerce Ministry
Reuters

China's biggest soybean grower to increase planted acreage in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's biggest soybean grower - the northeastern province of Heilongjiang - plans to increase the area planted to the crop by 10 million mu (666,667 hectares) in 2022, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday. China's soybean output dropped sharply last year as farmers...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Macau watchdogs will double down on digital yuan

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China will gamble on the digital yuan. As Macau’s casino owners prepare to bid for new licenses in the city for the first time in two decades, regulators will be sure to use the opportunity to squeeze more out of them in 2022. Expect them to force operators in the offshore gaming hub to become test beds for the digital yuan.
GAMBLING
Reuters

Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ** indicates closing price. All prices as of 18:27 GMT. EQUITIES. GLOBAL - Equities around the globe traded little changed on Thursday as oil prices fell and the U.S. dollar dipped against most major currencies although it has had its best year since 2015 with a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

South Korean financial markets will open an hour later on Jan. 3

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korean financial markets will open an hour later than usual at 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Monday. For the latest market reports from South Korea, please click and . Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
ECONOMY
Reuters

No global markets roundup on Jan. 3

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - There will be no global markets roundup on Monday Jan. 3 in Asia and Europe as several markets are closed for a holiday. Reuters will resume publication of the report on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WORLD
Reuters

China commodity futures set for 2022 breather after turbulent year

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets suffered through a turbulent year in 2021 as an energy crunch and subsequent government intervention roiled the prices of products from thermal coal to urea, whipsawing them from record highs to monthly lows in weeks. Still, the market is broadly set to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks begin 2022 higher on solid exports data

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares started 2022 trading on a strong note on Monday, buoyed by solid exports data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0225 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was up 7.43...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact

China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines. The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will eventually eliminate more than 90% of tariffs on commerce among its 15 member countries, in what economists say will be a boon to trade in the region. It will also give China a more prominent role in setting rules of trade in the Asia-Pacific region at the expense of the U.S., according to some analysts.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Singapore's economy beats forecasts to grow 5.9% in the fourth quarter

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.9% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 5.4%. Singapore's economy grew slightly more than expected in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Korea factory activity quickens but output, export orders shrink - PMI

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Activity in South Korea's factories expanded at the fastest pace in three months in December but the economy struggled to gather momentum as rising global coronavirus cases and continued supply constraint weighed on production and overseas demand. The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for...
ECONOMY
CNBC

China warns Walmart over alleged removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from stores

China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused Walmart of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after reports that its membership-based chain Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. The Chinese government has been under scrutiny for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang. Other companies, including H&M and Intel, have...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Irish manufacturing growth moderates again in Dec - PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Growth in Irish manufacturing activity eased further in December from record highs reached earlier in 2021, a survey showed on Monday, at the end of the third-strongest quarter on records going back more than 20 years. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold steady as rising bond yields counter Omicron worries

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday as higher U.S. Treasury yields offset safe-haven buying sentiment due to an Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections globally. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold remained mostly unchanged at $1,830.09 per ounce by 0058 GMT, after hitting a more than one-month high of...
ECONOMY
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy