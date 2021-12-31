ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 IN REVIEW: Fire, police leadership in Hillsboro called out

By Pamplin Media Group
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 2 days ago
Employees alleged discrimination and retaliation by top officials in 2021.

More than once this year, the lead story in the News-Times was on allegations of wrongdoing and retaliation within the city government of Hillsboro, the Washington County seat and largest city on Portland's Westside.

In April, Pamplin Media Group reported on a tort lawsuit filed in Washington County Circuit Court by three current employees of Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. They alleged that department leaders, including Fire Chief David Downey and Deputy Chief Jeff Gurske, discriminated against them and then retaliated when they raised concerns.

In one instance alleged by plaintiff Miguel Bautista, Hillsboro's deputy fire marshal, Gurske filed a public records request with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries purportedly to find out who tipped BOLI off that Hillsboro Fire wasn't properly compensating workers for on-the-job training.

In another alleged by Capt. Anne Raven, Downey refused to fire a male employee Raven had reported for sexual harassment and instead suggested Raven leave the department because it would "never be easy for (her) there."

The third plaintiff, Paul Harvey, later withdrew from the lawsuit. His claims were voluntarily dismissed by the court in September.

In May, Pamplin Media Group revisited the complaint from several weeks prior, after Downey ordered a new investigation into Raven for purchasing masks to wear in the fire station, despite that purchase having been approved by Gurske beforehand. Raven alleged that the investigation was another act of retaliation against her after she filed the complaint.

Through their attorneys, Hillsboro and the fire officials have denied most of the allegations. A trial date has been set for September 2022.

But Hillsboro Fire & Rescue wasn't the only city agency whose leaders' actions were called into question this year.

Pamplin Media Group reported in November on a BOLI complaint and allegations lodged by Cindy Young Bolek, support services manager for the Hillsboro Police Department, against Police Chief Jim Coleman and Deputy Chief Mike Leader.

Young Bolek had expressed growing dissatisfaction with how the Hillsboro Police Department managed its body-worn camera program. She told the News-Times that she alerted consultants from the OIR Group to issues and past incidents within the department while OIR was conducting an external review of Hillsboro's policies and practices earlier this year. She also said she refused to go along with an attempt by the city's risk manager and attorneys to shield the notes she made after reviewing body-cam footage from disclosure if they were brought into evidence as part of a federal lawsuit against the city.

On Oct. 2, Young Bolek notified Coleman and Leader that she planned to leave the department. In a lengthy email, she detailed her unhappiness with the police department and complained of a "lack of unified leadership and support" in the department.

Days later, Leader told Young Bolek he was placing her on administrative leave immediately until the date of her departure, as well as revoking her employee access and privileges. While Leader claimed the move was "not disciplinary in nature," Young Bolek described it to Pamplin Media Group, as well as to BOLI and Hillsboro's city manager, Robby Hammond, as retaliatory.

"If I've done nothing wrong, why would they place me on this leave?" Young Bolek asked rhetorically in an interview with Pamplin Media Group.

Young Bolek has since attempted to rescind her resignation, which is set to take effect at the start of the New Year. It's unclear whether she will be permitted to return to her duties at the Hillsboro Police Department.

This isn't Young Bolek's first tangle with superiors in Hillsboro.

Pamplin Media Group previously reported on a federal lawsuit Young Bolek filed in 2014. She alleged Ron Louie, then the acting chief of the Hillsboro Police Department, screamed at her, humiliated her and demoted her during a staff meeting the previous year, which she believed was retaliation both for Young Bolek taking medical leave to recover from a heart attack and complaining in 2012 that Hillsboro police leadership treated male and female officers differently.

While a city investigation found Louie violated Hillsboro's policy against workplace harassment, and a federal judge agreed Louie's treatment of Young Bolek was "insensitive and mean," the courts ruled against Young Bolek, finding her complaint fell short of "the rigorous standard of conduct required for an intentional infliction of emotional distress claim."

Hillsboro News-Times

Large fire damages businesses on Hillsboro's Main Street

UPDATE: Second major fire in Hillsboro in 24 hours follows Saturday apartment blaze.A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building in Hillsboro early Sunday. It happened less than 24 hours after an apartment fire that displaced 17 people. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire at Northeast Second Avenue and Main Street. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building. By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it. Crews from...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

17 displaced by New Year's Day apartment fire in Hillsboro

Firefighters said a baseboard heater appears to have been the cause of the fire on Saturday morning, Jan. 1. Seventeen Hillsboro residents are out of their homes due to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Saturday morning, Jan. 1, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. The...
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: New revelations, developments in Teets case

Former Forest Grove police officer Steven Teets allegedly terrorized a family flying a Black Lives Matter flag. Although it started last year and won't likely conclude until next year, one of the biggest stories of 2021 in western Washington County has been the troubling saga of Steven Teets. A Forest...
Portland Tribune

Forest Grove man killed in New Year's Eve crash

Washington County deputies responding to the wreck at Farmington and Rood Bridge roads reportedly rescued a puppy. A Forest Grove man died after apparently losing control of his vehicle and leaving the roadway in a rural area south of Hillsboro on Friday afternoon, Dec. 31, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired.A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce made a surprise announcement: Following the departure of longtime Beaverton Area Chamber chief executive Lorraine Clarno in late 2020, instead of hiring its own replacement for Clarno, the chamber would instead share leadership with the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, beginning in March. From the outset, there were...
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Cornelius icon Ralph Brown is never forgotten

The former mayor and longtime Hillsboro School District educator has not been seen since he left his home in May. One of this year's enduring mysteries revolves around a beloved community figure. Where is Ralph Brown?. The News-Times published a profile of Brown in February with the headline, "Ralph Brown...
Hillsboro News-Times

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 30, 2021

News-Times readers write in to support Ralph Brown, urge more care with COVID-19, and more.Run for Ralph this weekend Ralph Brown is an avid runner and race organizer who started the annual Oregon Road Runners Club "Y2K Run" in 1986. The race has been going strong every New Year's Day since, and this year's run is dedicated to Ralph, with proceeds going to assist in the search for him. I encourage everyone to come out to run, walk, or show support for runners, honor Ralph, and raise awareness about his missing person's case and the benefits of a strong Silver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Attorneys#Fire Marshal#Boli#The News Times#Westside#Pamplin Media Group#Hillsboro Fire Rescue
Hillsboro News-Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Stubborn coronavirus shaped our year, again

Hillsboro and Forest Grove businesses and residents had to wrestle with virus restrictions and risk this year.2021 began with Washington County still mired in the "two-week pause" that ended up stretching well into February. It was a dismal time for many locally owned businesses. Restaurants operated with limited capacity, with indoor dining prohibited. Some businesses, like bowling alleys and dance studios, had to close altogether. On Feb. 9, Gov. Kate Brown announced that with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations easing after last winter's surge, Washington County had moved out of the "extreme risk" category. That meant a loosening of restrictions that...
Hillsboro News-Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Climate change affects Washington County, too

A deadly heat wave claimed lives in Washington County, while the Bootleg Fire grabbed national headlines.The pandemic isn't the only global event that shaped the course of 2021 here in Oregon. Climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions — especially carbon dioxide and methane, which together account for 90% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — has brought hotter summers and more bitter winters to the West Coast. Those emissions mean more of the Sun's radiation is trapped in Earth's atmosphere, rather than bouncing back into space, than was the case before the...
Hillsboro News-Times

With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27. Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night. Government officials in Oregon urged travel caution Monday morning after about an inch of snow fell on the...
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Dec. 6-12, 2021

This week's calls include: a 'fam scam,' a vehicle stolen while warming up, and peanut butter on a patrol car.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Dec. 6 A traffic stop for equipment violations near Northeast Elam Young Parkway and 53rd Avenue turned up two wanted felons. The two men were lodged for their outstanding warrants. A woman in the 200 block of Northwest Forest Street...
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Portland Tribune

Fire damages Century Boulevard home in Hillsboro

Two adults and all four of their pets were able to evacuate the house safely, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said. A cooking fire left a house in Hillsboro damaged but its occupants unhurt Sunday morning, Dec. 19, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire &...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro police, suspect knock vehicles before arrest

The altercation began, police said, when the suspect in a stolen vehicle allegedly tried to run over an officer. A Beaverton man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly rammed a police car, tried to run over an officer, and eluded attempts to stop him even after the stolen vehicle he was driving was disabled early Saturday morning, Dec. 18, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
Hillsboro News-Times

Trail project linking Forest Grove, Hillsboro gets federal funds

A federal grant program recently awarded $12.2 million for the Council Creek Regional Trail.A plan to construct a bike and pedestrian trail connecting Hillsboro, Cornelius and Forest Grove recently received substantial support through a federal grant. In November, Washington County was awarded $12.2 million to support the construction of the Council Creek Regional Trail. The grant was awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Originally conceived more than 10 years ago, the project aims to build a 6-mile multi-use trail, adjacent to railway tracks...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Library union negotiations hit roadblocks, union says

A union representing Hillsboro Public Library workers has asked for state mediation far earlier than expected. Negotiations to establish a collective bargaining agreement between Hillsboro and unionized workers at the Hillsboro Public Library have not gone well, a labor representative says. Paige Barton, of Oregon AFSCME Council 75, accuses Hillsboro's...
Portland Tribune

Metro opens Chehalem Ridge Nature Park south of Forest Grove

The 1,260-acre park located a 15-minute drive from Forest Grove includes 10 miles of trails and large gathering areas. A years-long plan by the regional government Metro to open a 1,260-acre nature park in the Chehalem Mountains area of Washington County was realized Monday, Dec. 13. Located about a 15-minute...
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon lawmakers OK more rental aid in one-day session

They also approve money for drought relief, Afghan refugees and efforts against illegal cannabis grows.Oregon lawmakers cleared the way in a scripted special session for $100 million more in state rental assistance and $100 million more for local efforts to prevent evictions. During the one-day special session on Monday, Dec. 13, lawmakers also approved $25 million for enforcement against illegal cannabis-growing in Southern Oregon and $18 million for resettlement of up to 1,200 refugees who fled after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. They also released $100 million already set aside for relief from the continuing drought in outlying areas of...
OREGON STATE
