Football: Will Knight Eager To ‘Grow and Strive’

With two years of eligibility remaining, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound running back will be transferring from Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas.

Knight began playing in 2009 with the Smyrna Youth Football League. From there, he continued to play through high school and continued his education and football career at University of Delaware and Old Dominion.

No matter where Knight played, he produced great numbers along the way. He was named the 2017 Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year, amassing 6,490 rushing yards and 97 touchdowns!

Knight redshirted at Old Dominion in 2017 and continued his career at University of Delaware, posting 919 rushing yards before his time was cut short with no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then transferred to Garden City, where he rushed for a total of 656 yards.

The Delaware native draws his inspiration to play the game from watching professional football.

“What inspired me to play football honestly, I remember watching on television one day,” said Knight, noting it was a Cincinnati game he watched, “watching the brotherhood fighting for the same goal, that’s what inspired me.”

Like other new commits to the football team, Knight is confident in the coaching staff’s vision for the University of Connecticut football team’s future.

“The coaching staff made me feel right at home.” Knight said. “I’m confident in the plan they have in place and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Besides the fun of the game, Knight enjoys the brotherhood of the sport.

“My favorite aspect of football is the bond in the sport with 11 guys on the field.”

Knight looks forward to the common goal of dominating on the field, as well as growing as a well-rounded person off the field. For that reason, UConn was a perfect fit for Knight.

“The resources around the campus, it’ll be very helpful for me and other students, to continue to grow and strive.”

