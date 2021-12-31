ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Will Knight Eager To ‘Grow and Strive’

By Jenn McGraw
 2 days ago
With two years of eligibility remaining, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound running back will be transferring from Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas.

Knight began playing in 2009 with the Smyrna Youth Football League. From there, he continued to play through high school and continued his education and football career at University of Delaware and Old Dominion.

No matter where Knight played, he produced great numbers along the way. He was named the 2017 Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year, amassing 6,490 rushing yards and 97 touchdowns!

Knight redshirted at Old Dominion in 2017 and continued his career at University of Delaware, posting 919 rushing yards before his time was cut short with no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then transferred to Garden City, where he rushed for a total of 656 yards.

The Delaware native draws his inspiration to play the game from watching professional football.

“What inspired me to play football honestly, I remember watching on television one day,” said Knight, noting it was a Cincinnati game he watched, “watching the brotherhood fighting for the same goal, that’s what inspired me.”

Like other new commits to the football team, Knight is confident in the coaching staff’s vision for the University of Connecticut football team’s future.

“The coaching staff made me feel right at home.” Knight said. “I’m confident in the plan they have in place and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Besides the fun of the game, Knight enjoys the brotherhood of the sport.

“My favorite aspect of football is the bond in the sport with 11 guys on the field.”

Knight looks forward to the common goal of dominating on the field, as well as growing as a well-rounded person off the field. For that reason, UConn was a perfect fit for Knight.

“The resources around the campus, it’ll be very helpful for me and other students, to continue to grow and strive.”

*Be sure to stay up to date with the latest UConn news @UConnSI for dedicated year-round coverage of Huskies athletics, home to 23 national championships!

Track & Field: 2021 Kyle Millken Memorial Award Winners Announced

STORRS, CT - Emma Chee and Chris Keegan from the Women's and Men's Track & Field teams are the recipients of this year's Kyle Millken Memorial Award. "The Kyle Milliken Memorial fund was established by his friends and family to honor Navy Special Warfare Operator Senior Chief Petty Officer(SEAL), Kyle Jeffrey Milliken '02(CLAS), who was KIA serving his country on May 5, 2017, in East Africa. In 1998, Kyle walked onto UConn's track and field program where he made every single one of his teammates a better runner, athlete and person with his leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment and drive, the very foundation for his success as a SEAL and in life."
SPORTS
UConn Women's Huskies Game Against Georgetown Canceled

NEW YORK – The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the UConn at Georgetown women's basketball game, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, has been canceled due to COVID issues within the UConn program. Per the BIG EAST game cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hockey: Huskies Open 2022 At Harvard Sunday Night

Radio: UConn Sports Network from Learfield ESPN 97.9 / The Varsity Network App - Bob Joyce (pxp), Adam Giardino (color) The UConn Huskies will kick-off the second half of the season on Sunday, January 2 with a match-up against the Harvard Crimson on the road, the first-ever meeting between the two teams on the ice.
SPORTS
