2021 IN REVIEW: Pacific University barraged by lawsuits

By Pamplin Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNwpe_0dZiGiol00 There are common themes in three legal complaints against the administration of the Forest Grove-based school.

While schools have been in the spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, Pacific University has found itself in the news a lot this year for different reasons.

The Forest Grove-based private university was slapped with lawsuits by three current and former employees this year, including tort claims filed in state court by professors Richard Paxton and David Scholnick and a federal suit brought by former mid-level administrator Fallon Hughes, who worked in the school of pharmacy.

All three plaintiffs allege Pacific discriminated against them, retaliated and attempted to force them out — in Paxton and Scholnick's cases, despite them having tenure.

The News-Times first reported on Paxton's battle with Pacific administrators in April, although it dates back to fall 2020 and was also written about by Inside Higher Ed , a national publication covering colleges and universities, in February.

Pacific officials say multiple students complained about off-color comments Paxton allegedly made about drag queens, gender identity and politics during classes. They commissioned a Title IX investigation into Paxton and suspended him — according to his attorney, Lisa DesCamp, after Paxton rebuffed administrators' suggestion that he resign.

Paxton filed suit against Pacific the following month, asking for more than $1.3 million in economic damages.

Oregon Public Broadcasting, the News-Times' media partner, also pursued this story throughout 2021, breaking news on the lawsuits brought by Scholnick and Hughes.

Scholnick sued Pacific a little more than two weeks after Paxton. Seeking nearly $2 million, Scholnick accused the university of manipulating him into resigning, then bilking him on the agreed-upon severance pay.

Scholnick's story is broadly similar to Paxton's. Like Paxton, he alleges that Pacific administrators tried to push him to resign by threatening him with a Title IX investigation, then conducted an incomplete investigation while shutting him out of the process.

Unlike Paxton, Scholnick wasn't the subject of student complaints; he alleges instead that he was accused of sexism for declining to support a female colleague's application for tenure, which he said was due to "ethics concerns" rather than her gender.

Hughes' complaint is somewhat more straightforward. In her federal lawsuit, filed in July, she alleges that Pacific administrators forced her to resign over "performance issues" after she twice took medical leave due to illness, prior to the pandemic. Hughes also alleges that she and another female employee were targeted by a restriction on working remotely after she complained of sexism in her department, which she argues was retaliatory.

All three lawsuits remain active and unresolved, although Scholnick's case is in arbitration.

Paxton died Dec. 21 from complications of pancreatic cancer. DesCamp says his suit against Pacific will continue, writing on Twitter after his death: "I will fight for him to the end."

Reacting to his death, DesCamp described Paxton as "a good man railroaded by the corrupt, inept and hypocritical administration at Pacific University." She said he and his widow, Kelly Paxton, hope both his lawsuit and a U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights investigation into Pacific University — which was launched over the summer as well — will clear Paxton's name and lead to changes at Pacific.

Oregon lawmakers OK more rental aid in one-day session

They also approve money for drought relief, Afghan refugees and efforts against illegal cannabis grows.Oregon lawmakers cleared the way in a scripted special session for $100 million more in state rental assistance and $100 million more for local efforts to prevent evictions. During the one-day special session on Monday, Dec. 13, lawmakers also approved $25 million for enforcement against illegal cannabis-growing in Southern Oregon and $18 million for resettlement of up to 1,200 refugees who fled after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. They also released $100 million already set aside for relief from the continuing drought in outlying areas of...
OPINION: A salute to service: Mark O. Hatfield

David Lowe Cozad: 'Mark O. Hatfield ended up being the exact reason libraries could exist at all...'. Novelist and historian Shelby Foote used to say that a university is simply a bunch of buildings surrounding a library. Others have claimed that a university is a bunch of buildings surrounding a keg. But that argument is for another time.
Miller: Strong climate action critical to Oregon business leadership

Tim Miller is director of Oregon Business for Climate, a league of Oregon businesses advocating for ambitious, equitable, effective climate policies and programs.Savvy Oregon businesses plan for their operating and regulatory environment, and want clarity wherever possible. They see that climate change is a huge piece of that context. Along with visible impacts here in Oregon, the global financial sector's announcements make the business context clear — with $130 trillion (40% of the world's capital) aligned in addressing climate change. The recent COP26 global summit, referred to as "the business COP" by many, demonstrated both the mounting urgency of the...
Portland metro doctor addresses COVID-19 vaccine myths

Dr. Ritu Sahni joined ClackCo TV for 'mythbusting' session refuting concerns gathered from social media. To offer a professional medical perspective on lingering safety concerns from right here in the Portland metro region, government broadcast outlet #ClackCo TV sat down for a "mythbusting" session with Dr. Ritu Sahni, medical director for Clackamas County, Washington County and Lake Oswego emergency medical systems.
