CJ Fredrick does all-access coverage for Kentucky Wildcats TV

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Alabama’s players showed some great discipline ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati on Friday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the week that his players voted to effectively put themselves in a bubble by staying at the team hotel and agreeing not to leave.
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to reports, Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes has confirmed that he is heading to Memphis to become their defensive coordinator. Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes confirmed to @LettermenRow that he is taking the defensive coordinator...
Alabama handled its business Friday while dispatching Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl semifinal. This was probably the expected outcome even if the method varied from most of the previous wins in this unpredictable season. It’s now onto Indianapolis and a Jan. 10 date with Georgia and there’s already plenty...
Nick Saban knows Alabama has its work cut out for it in the rematch against Georgia in the national title. Just a few weeks ago, the Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game, but to beat a team twice during the season is really hard to do.
According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis is expected to join the support staff at Notre Dame, where he’ll be reunited with head coach and former teammate Marcus Freeman. Laurinaitis recorded 375 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and nine interceptions during...
Alabama got off to a strong start on its first offensive drive against Cincinnati in Friday afternoon’s Cotton Bowl. But, moving forward, the Tide will be down a key offensive starter. During the first quarter, right guard Emil Ekiyor seemed to injure his shoulder. During the second quarter of...
Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson is calling it a career. After halftime of the Rose Bowl, Williamson announced his retirement from football. Pointing out that he didn’t pull a Vontae Davis and quit at halftime. Williamson was one of 24 Buckeyes who didn’t suit up for the school’s Rose...
The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
Former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini was spotted on the Kentucky sideline during the Citrus Bowl yesterday. Pelini, who most recently worked as head coach of Youngstown State and defensive coordinator at LSU, was caught on camera. Kentucky happens to be looking for an assistant coach to replace John Sumrall,...
Early in the College Football Playoff semifinal, there has been a major play put under review. Late in the first quarterback, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was looking to scramble on second down. At the last second, he decided to flip it over to tight end Cameron Latu, who ended up gaining the first down.
