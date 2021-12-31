ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raspberry Training and RetroGaming Briefcase @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Q from MI6 made a Raspberry Pi trainer, this would be it. It fits in a briefcase and it’s got all you need to learn Reaspberry Pi, engage in some retrogaming, and solder up some prototypes. Here’s more from Abel Rodriguez via Hackaday:. I’ve used an...

blog.adafruit.com

