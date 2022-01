WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted against implementing a county-wide mask mandate in a special open session Thursday afternoon. The commissioners did, however, vote to institute a modified mask policy for county government facilities. Unvaccinated government employees will need to wear a mask, and all visitors will need to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. “We are not in favor of mandated masks for the entire county; however, we want to lead by example and are instituting a modified county facility policy to protect county resources and maintain county services,” said Commissioner Ed Rothstein. “As we...

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO