Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 7.09 - Lowest Common Demoninator - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, the which lands in Hell, and Astra (Olivia Swann) realizes that a damned 90’s reality...

TVLine

2021 in Review: Underrated Actors, Saddest Cancellation, Most Improved Series, Lamest Cameo and More

Thus far in TVLine’s Year in Review, we’ve been looking at the big picture: The very best shows! The most jaw-dropping plot twists! The TV performance that outshined them all! But now, we’re going a bit more granular. In the attached photo gallery, we’re awarding some very specific superlatives to the TV of the past 12 months, singling out 2021 highlights like the best episodes of a drama or comedy, the most underrated performances, our guiltiest small-screen pleasures and our favorite new characters on established series. Of course, not every series made the nice list this year, and a few of our awards might be slightly less coveted: Which TV character’s death was most unnecessary? Who appeared all too briefly for the year’s lamest cameo? And which on-screen couple’s chemistry fizzled instead of sizzled? You’ll find our answers to those questions in the attached gallery (click here for a direct link), but be sure to drop a comment below and weigh in on our picks or add your own! And if your craving for minutiae isn’t yet satisfied, good news: Part 2 of our round-up awards will drop on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The Wonder Years - Episode 1.10 - Lads And Ladies And Us - Press Release

“Lads and Ladies and Us” – Bill and Lillian decide to join high society club Lads & Ladies as a way to introduce Kim and Dean to positive influences in the community. Bill, Kim and Dean fit right in, but things take a turn when Lillian is treated differently for being a working mom on this episode of “The Wonder Years,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Black-ish - Episode 8.02 - The Natural - Press Release

“The Natural” – Dre can’t seem to land a good pitch now that he’s moved up to general marketing at his firm and begins to doubt himself. Meanwhile, Bow and Ruby question the new boy Diane is dating who doesn’t necessarily meet her standards on an all-new episode of “black-ish” airs TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Kenan - Episode 2.03 - 2.04 - Press Release

--- "GHOSTS OF BOYFRIENDS PAST" 01/10/2022 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Monday) : Kenan believes he should help Mika with her boyfriend troubles, whether she needs it or not. Pam and Gary have a crush on the same woman and risk their friendship to be with her. TV-14.
The Goldbergs - Episode 9.10 - You Only Die Once, Or Twice, But Never Three Times - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“You Only Die Once, or Twice, but Never Three Times” – Beverly creates a plan to save Formica Mike’s (Richard Kind) failing marriage, but her efforts quickly backfire. Meanwhile, Barry enlists Adam and friends to create a James Bond-themed home movie in his ongoing efforts to court Joanne, but her response leaves him with a bruised ego. Both Barry and Beverly learn valuable lessons in love on an all-new episode of the “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Claws - Episode 4.03 - 4.04 - Ambition / Loyalty - Promo + Press Release

"Chapter Three: Ambition" New, 12/26/2021, Season 4 / Episode 3 , Drama, Comedy, Crime. Desna employs her loyal clients as dealers and recruiters as she seeks to expand her Oxycontin operation through Claws Up; stress rises as the crew tries to manage a criminal enterprise from the start. -- "Chapter...
Batwoman - Episode 3.09 - Meet Your Maker - Press Release

Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley’s (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn’t given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend.
Walker - Episode 2.08 - Two Points for Honesty - Press Release

CAPTAIN JAMES IS SHOT – While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition. Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim Captain and turns to an unlikely source for help. Bosede Williams directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#208). Original airdate 1/20/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
Superman and Lois - Episode 2.02 - The Ties That Bind - Press Release

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Tayler Buck).
The Rookie - Episode 4.11 - End Game - Press Release

The Rookie: End Game (1/9) “End Game” – The team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat. Meanwhile, Officers Chen and Bradford investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager who used to be friends with Tamara, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Everything Goes to Hell in "Lowest Common Denominator"

On January 19, DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return to the airwaves, moving to a new time slot and seemingly returning to Legends form a bit with an episode that blends time-travel, Hell, and reality TV. There also seems to be at least one romance moving from background to foreground, as Behrad asks Zari and Nate for advice about Astra, and there's...something...about Gideon's relationship with Gary. All in all, it seems like a little Legends madness and a bit of a change from the more straightforward plots that have driven season 7 so far. Maybe that's to be expected, with the team getting a time machine back and the big bad finally being revealed for the season.
A Discovery of Witches - Season 3 - Episode Titles and Synopsis

Thanks to Imzadi for sending us the following from the German Sky TV Site. They have kindly translated the Titles and Descriptions for us. Note: Obviously title may change/be translated differently. Consequences. Diana mourns the death of her foster mother, Emily Mather, who was murdered by Peter Knox. When Diana...
Two Sentence Horror Stories - Episode 3.01 - 3.02 - Press Release

"Crush" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) OUR HOUSE IS FILLED WITH MEMORIES... - Living amongst their hoard of forgotten memories, elderly twin sisters Mabel and Jane are at each other's throats until they find a common enemy. Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins and Matthew Kevin Anderson star. Kailey & Sam Spear directed the episode written by Amy Do Thurlow. (#310). Original airdate 1/16/2022.
Pivoting - Episode 1.02 - My Friend Died - Press Release

AMY GETS HER FIRST DOSE OF SURVIVOR'S GUILT ON THE ALL-NEW TIME PERIOD PREMIERE OF "PIVOTING" THURSDAY, JANUARY 13 ON FOX. Survivor's guilt causes Amy to spin out, thinking that death is around every corner. Jodie's relationship with her trainer seems to take on a new light after she has a heroic moment, and Sarah gets bullied for not slacking enough at her new "relaxing" job in the all-new "My Friend Died!" time period premiere episode of PIVOTING airing Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET) on FOX. (PIV-103) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Call Me Kat - Episode 2.03 - Call Me A Sporty Giant - Press Release

"CALL ME KAT" - (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. RANDI STRUGGLES WITH BEING THE ROOMMATE ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, JANUARY 20, ON FOX. While staying in Kat's apartment, Randi starts to feel overwhelmed by Kat's quirks. Meanwhile, Max and Carter try to teach Phil how to ride a bike in the all-new "Call Me A Sporty Giant" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Jan. 20 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-203) (TV-14 D, L)
New Amsterdam - Episode 4.12 - The Crossover - Press Release

Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital while Max gets creative to help a patient in need. Reynolds reaches a decision about Dr. Malvo. Iggy and Bloom help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress. Dr. Wilder employs more unconventional techniques.
Nancy Drew - Episode 3.12 - The Witch Tree Symbol - Press Release

HEXED – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) searches for a missing person targeted by Temperance (guest star Olivia Taylor Dudley), who has also placed a fatal hex on the kids of the Youth Center. With the solution to the Frozen Hearts mystery almost in their grasp, a shocking reversal puts the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon), in the crosshairs. Also starring Scott Wolf. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#312). Original airdate 1/21/2022. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
SEAL Team Midseason Premiere Spoilers: Will the Truth Come Out?

It's an exciting time to be a fan of CBS-turned-Paramount+ original SEAL Team. Fans were left on quite the cliffhanger earlier this month when SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10 wrapped with Clay confronting Jason about his memory. The best friends were pulled apart, and it seems like the drama...
Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.11 - It Is Not Light We Need, but Fire - Press Release

"OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" - (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. TEDDY GIVES ANGELA AN ULTIMATUM ON AN ALL-NEW "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, JANUARY 18 ON FOX. Teddy gives Angela an ultimatum. Raymond regains his confidence and makes an offer to Leah. Aunt Piggy is shocked when a face from the past reappears. A death shocks the Franklin/Dupont families in the all-new "It Is Not Light We Need, but Fire" episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Jan. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-111) (TV-14 D,L,S)
