TV Series

Stay Close - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of Stay Close is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us...

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

Emily in Paris - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Emily in Paris is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Claws - Season 4 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 4 of Claws has started airing on TNT. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Dynasty - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 5 of Dynasty has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Rebecca Budig Shares Great News With Fans!

With all the talk of Hayden recently on the soap, fans are still hoping that Rebecca Budig will return to GENERAL HOSPITAL to reprise her role again. And unfortunately for those fans, they can’t even really keep up with the actress on social media as she is not very active online.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 12

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 15 new and returning series (including new seasons of The Witcher and When Hope Calls, and holiday installments...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV SERIES
fame10.com

Ranked: Least-Liked Soap Opera Couples Of 2021

Every soap fan has their favorite super couple, and they also have the ones they aren’t overly fond of. Many unlikely romances graced daytime drama this year, and as Fame 10 continues to reflect on the best (and worst) the past twelve months had to offer, today we rank the least-liked soap opera super couples of 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
homenewshere.com

Milo Ventimiglia Previews Jack’s ‘Emotional Break’ in ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

There are questions every fan of This Is Us wants answered before NBC’s time-hopping Pearson family drama makes us shed our last tear. How does music teacher Kate (Chrissy Metz), currently married to Toby (Chris Sullivan), end up engaged to her crusty coworker Phillip (Chris Geere)? Can her brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his ex-fiancée Madison (Caitlin Thompson) still get happy endings? Will mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) find peace when she loses her battle to (presumably) Alzheimer’s? What else will late dad Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) teach us about marriage, parenting, and ourselves?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6: Justin Hartley on eventual series finale, ending

There are a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to This Is Us season 6, but there’s also one thing to be concerned over: The ending. Do we have a lot of confidence in Dan Fogelman and a lot of his writing staff? Sure, but we’re also well aware of how polarizing in general a series finale can be. There aren’t a lot of people who universally agree that the end of a given show is “good.” There are always divided opinions and at this point, we’re used to that. If you are a writer, the best thing that you can hope for is that viewers understand your ending, even if they don’t agree with every single twist you’re bringing out.
TV SERIES
fame10.com

Drama Erupts Between Former GH Co-Stars As Ingo Rademacher Appears On Fox Nation

The war of words has escalated from social media to prime time between former General Hospital (GH) cast-mates Ingo Rademacher and Nancy Lee Grahn. On Wednesday, December 15th, Rademacher appeared on Tucker Carlson Today and spoke at length about his firing from GH. As the two discussed the global health crisis and their criticisms of health mandates, the former soaps star revealed more behind-the-scenes glimpses into GH during his final days.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Midseason Premiere Spoilers: Will the Truth Come Out?

It's an exciting time to be a fan of CBS-turned-Paramount+ original SEAL Team. Fans were left on quite the cliffhanger earlier this month when SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10 wrapped with Clay confronting Jason about his memory. The best friends were pulled apart, and it seems like the drama...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Here are the 7 new shows that Netflix released and canceled in 2021

Back in January, Netflix promised to release a new movie every week of 2021. The year is nearly over, and so far, the streaming service has made good on the promise. Dozens of original movies launched on Netflix this year, and that trend will seemingly continue in 2022. Just as impressive is the number of original series that Netflix manages to pump out year after year. Sadly, an increasing number of those series are canceled relatively early on. Some don’t even get a second season. Today, we want to look back at all of the shows Netflix has already canceled that debuted this year.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

See Outlander's Jamie Make An Emotional Confession To Claire In Romantic New Scene From Season 6 Premiere

Outlander has gone nearly two years since the start of a new season, but the end is in sight for the latest Droughtlander. Season 6 will launch in early March, and Starz decided to celebrate the holiday season by releasing a scene from the premiere episode before the end of 2021. After the intense and heartbreaking Season 5 finale for Claire, this scene from the Season 6 premiere (seen above) shows her back home at Fraser’s Ridge, planning for the future with some new characters arriving. It takes a turn when Jamie makes an emotional and romantic confession, and it could be just the fix that Outlander fans need to make it through the final months of wait.
TV SERIES

