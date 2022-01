We're just a matter of weeks away from the launch of Naomi, the latest live-action series to enter The CW's ever-sprawling DC Comics mythos. The series, which is inspired by the comic character of the same name, will follow a teenage girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse, who discovers her origin when a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core. The television series is being written and executive produced by When They See Us' Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship — and ahead of the series premiere, The CW has released a new synopsis for the pilot episode, which you can check out below.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO