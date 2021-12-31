Tax Forms Now Available

As we head into a new year and gear up for the 2022 tax season, maximizing your tax refund -- or minimizing the amount you owe -- could play an important role in your financial game plan. And there were changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction and an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits, plus student loan forgiveness is now tax-free through 2025.

