ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax Forms Now Available

waovam.com
 2 days ago

Most Indiana tax forms for the 2022 Individual Income Tax season are now available...

www.waovam.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

IRS makes a few changes for the 2021 tax season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The IRS has made some changes for the upcoming 2021 tax season as millions of Americans collect their W-2 forms to file taxes. This tax season, there are three major changes in store. One that experts believe will impact families the most is a the monthly child tax credit, which for the first time in IRS history gave families that qualify the option to get monthly payments instead of receiving a lump sum after filing taxes.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

How to File Taxes Without a W-2 Ahead of January 31

After the start of the new year, you might want to get a jump on filing your 2021 taxes, especially if you’re expecting to get a big return. However, employers have until Jan. 31 to get your W-2 to you. If you don’t want to wait, there are some things you should know about how to file taxes without a W-2.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus 2022 Recipients: Watch for IRS Letters With Tax Information

This year, if you received an advance payment of your child’s tax credit, keep a watch on your mailbox. Next year, the IRS will send you a letter with specific instructions on how to handle your tax payments. According to a press release issued by the government on December...
INCOME TAX
agrinews-pubs.com

Gaffner: Free tax advice available

In response to the new federal administration’s developing tax plan, which poses significant impacts on farmers, Illinois Soybean Association checkoff program has partnered with K-Coe Isom, the leading national business advisory and accounting firm for food and ag businesses, to provide free tax expertise to Illinois farmers who will be affected by the tax changes coming this fall.
AGRICULTURE
WCIA

SMART™ Health Card is now available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People can now show COVID-19 vaccination verification at public places with their phones. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Vax Verify immunization portal now includes the SMART™ Health Card. It allows users to download a QR code that can be used to confirm COVID-19 vaccination status at businesses, events and other locations. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Forms#Tax Return#Tax Season#Dor
whmi.com

Tax Season Is Coming

Livingston County residents are encouraged to make sure their information with employers and financial institutions is correct as we are set to enter income tax season. The state Treasury Department is asking taxpayers to check with current and previous employers and financial institutions to ensure they have up-to-date addresses on file. Incorrect addresses typically lead to information being mailed to the wrong location and have been known to cause delays when filing tax returns.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
city-countyobserver.com

Most Indiana Individual Income Tax Forms Now Online

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Most Indiana tax forms for the 2022 Individual Income Tax season are now available online. However, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is reminding Hoosiers to wait until they receive their official tax documents and statements before filing their 2021 tax return. All employers are required...
INDIANA STATE
CNET

Here are the 13 best tax deductions to look forward to in 2022

As we head into a new year and gear up for the 2022 tax season, maximizing your tax refund -- or minimizing the amount you owe -- could play an important role in your financial game plan. And there were changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction and an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits, plus student loan forgiveness is now tax-free through 2025.
INCOME TAX
Shropshire Star

What financial support is now available for businesses?

Here the PA news agency looks at what financial support is available for firms. The Treasury has announced £1 billion of financial support for hospitality and leisure firms affected by the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in recent weeks. Businesses have urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak for financial...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Child tax credit: Families may see 3 stimulus checks

Congress is working on passing the Build Back Better bill in 2022. It could result in multiple child tax credit payments. The last payment went out Dec. 15, 2021. There’s still hope for the expanded payments to be extended if the bill passes under the Biden administration. 2021 payments.
INCOME TAX
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

IRS issues information letters to Advance Child Tax Credit recipients and recipients of the third round of Economic Impact Payments

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it will issue information letters to Advance Child Tax Credit recipients starting in December and to recipients of the third round of the Economic Impact Payments at the end of January. Using this information when preparing a tax return can reduce errors and delays in processing.
INCOME TAX
Rogersville Review

The IRS is advising you to prepare for your 2021 tax return

Collecting required documents when they arrive this month can help you when filing your tax return in 2022. This include taking steps related to Economic Impact Payments (stimulus) and advance child tax credit payments. If you received advance Child Tax Credit payments, you will need to compare the amount you...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy