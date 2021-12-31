Tax Forms Now Available

Many people want to track their tax refunds as soon as possible, and that can be done online. Many people aim to file their tax returns as soon as possible to beat the deadline and get their refund as fast as they can. This means some people may try to...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The IRS has made some changes for the upcoming 2021 tax season as millions of Americans collect their W-2 forms to file taxes. This tax season, there are three major changes in store. One that experts believe will impact families the most is a the monthly child tax credit, which for the first time in IRS history gave families that qualify the option to get monthly payments instead of receiving a lump sum after filing taxes.
Tax season for 2021 is unlike many recent tax seasons. There have been many changes to policies and laws, resulting in a bit of confusion. Along with that comes more opportunity to lower your tax bill, increase your refund, and claim any stimulus cash you might have missed out on.
After the start of the new year, you might want to get a jump on filing your 2021 taxes, especially if you’re expecting to get a big return. However, employers have until Jan. 31 to get your W-2 to you. If you don’t want to wait, there are some things you should know about how to file taxes without a W-2.
Tax season will be here before we know it, and it always seems to sneak up on us. One thing to be aware of is how to lower that tax bill. With so many new laws about stimulus checks and child tax credits, taxes may be confusing next year and what you owe or get back may be surprising.
This year, if you received an advance payment of your child’s tax credit, keep a watch on your mailbox. Next year, the IRS will send you a letter with specific instructions on how to handle your tax payments. According to a press release issued by the government on December...
In response to the new federal administration’s developing tax plan, which poses significant impacts on farmers, Illinois Soybean Association checkoff program has partnered with K-Coe Isom, the leading national business advisory and accounting firm for food and ag businesses, to provide free tax expertise to Illinois farmers who will be affected by the tax changes coming this fall.
Livingston County residents are encouraged to make sure their information with employers and financial institutions is correct as we are set to enter income tax season. The state Treasury Department is asking taxpayers to check with current and previous employers and financial institutions to ensure they have up-to-date addresses on file. Incorrect addresses typically lead to information being mailed to the wrong location and have been known to cause delays when filing tax returns.
The Internal Revenue Service will be sending letters to those who received Child Tax Credit payments, telling recipients how to account for the payments on next year’s income tax forms. The letter, called “Letter 6419, 2021 advance CTC” will be mailed starting this week and continuing into January. It...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Most Indiana tax forms for the 2022 Individual Income Tax season are now available online. However, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is reminding Hoosiers to wait until they receive their official tax documents and statements before filing their 2021 tax return. All employers are required...
As we head into a new year and gear up for the 2022 tax season, maximizing your tax refund -- or minimizing the amount you owe -- could play an important role in your financial game plan. And there were changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction and an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits, plus student loan forgiveness is now tax-free through 2025.
Millions of struggling Americans depended on the expanded child tax credit payments that officially ended for 2021 Dec. 15. President Joe Biden recently admitted that the Build Back Better plan may not be passed in time for the payments to pick back up in Jan. 2022. The amount was expanded...
Congress is working on passing the Build Back Better bill in 2022. It could result in multiple child tax credit payments. The last payment went out Dec. 15, 2021. There’s still hope for the expanded payments to be extended if the bill passes under the Biden administration. 2021 payments.
There have been some updates to certain credits and deductions for the 2021 tax year. The tax season only has a day and a half remaining, and many people are starting to get their affairs in order to make the process easier next year. The tax deadline has moved from...
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it will issue information letters to Advance Child Tax Credit recipients starting in December and to recipients of the third round of the Economic Impact Payments at the end of January. Using this information when preparing a tax return can reduce errors and delays in processing.
Collecting required documents when they arrive this month can help you when filing your tax return in 2022. This include taking steps related to Economic Impact Payments (stimulus) and advance child tax credit payments. If you received advance Child Tax Credit payments, you will need to compare the amount you...
