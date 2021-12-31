ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

GSH To Implement $14 Minimum Wage

waovam.com
 2 days ago

Good Samaritan Hospital’s board of directors approved a 3% wage increase and instituted...

www.waovam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Mail

Minimum wage to increase Saturday

Colorado’s minimum wage will increase Jan. 1 to $12.56, or $9.54 for those receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage. Voters in 2006 adopted an amendment to the Colorado Constitution that requires the minimum wage to adjust for inflation each year. From 2017-2020 the increase was larger after voters in 2016 approved a measure that raised the minimum wage by 90-99 cents annually until it reached $12 by 2020.
BUSINESS
Axios

Record number of minimum wage increases set for 2022

A record number of states and cities will increase their minimum wage rates in 2022, with many exceeding $15, according to a new report. Driving the news: The National Employment Law Project found that 25 states and 56 municipalities will raise their minimum wages by the end of 2022. In many areas, the wage floor will meet or exceed $15 per hour.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Samaritan Hospital
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: ‘Living Wage’ Minimum Wage Is a Lie

In response to the recent letter to the editor from CC Hauer regarding a commentary claiming the $15 minimum wage in Seattle did not close income disparities, I'm not certain what the point is. The study he discusses doesn't really support his point, although like most academic papers it is...
SEATTLE, WA
therecord-online.com

Wolf calls again for increase in Pennsylvania minimum wage

HARRISBURG, PA – Workers in 25 states will see their paychecks grow when minimum wage increases go into effect in 2022, but according to Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania is not one of them because the Republican-led General Assembly has refused for over a decade to raise the commonwealth’s $7.25-per-hour minimum wage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

New Colorado minimum wage in effect

The new Colorado minimum wage took effect January 1, moving to $12.56 or $9.54 for those receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage. Annually inflation-adjusting the minimum wage is mandated by a section of the Colorado Constitution that Colorado voters adopted in a 2006 ballot measure (with the exception of 2017-20, when the minimum wage rose by larger amounts due to another ballot measure, in 2016, raising the minimum wage by 90-99 cents annually until it reached $12.00 by 2020).
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Health Services
koamnewsnow.com

Hobby Lobby Increases Minimum Wage to $18.50 for Full-Time Employees

Hobby Lobby is the latest major retailer to announce starting wages well above $15 an hour. The arts-and-crafts store unveiled plans on Tuesday to increase its “minimum full-time hourly wage” to $18.50. The wage hike goes into effect Jan. 1. The current minimum wage for full-time workers at...
RETAIL
WMDT.com

Minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, could impact businesses

DELMARVA- While many businesses are still trying to navigate their way through the pandemic, a new problem will be thrown their way soon starting next year. The minimum wage increase. “It’s going to force us to make hard decisions,” Michelle Wright, Co-owner of Wright’s Market, said. Employers...
SMALL BUSINESS
insideedition.com

2022 Will See Significant Increases in Minimum Wages, Analysis Shows

According to an analysis released by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), 2022 is set to break records for increases in the minimum wage across the country. 2022 also marks the 10-year anniversary of Fight for $15, where fast-food workers pushed for increased minimum wages. For 21 states and 35...
BUSINESS
wamwamfm.com

No Plans to Raise Minimum Wage in Indiana

It will soon be a new year, but no new minimum wage is planned in the Hoosier state. Indiana’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, the same as the federal rate. It’s been unchanged for more than a decade. 25 other states, however, are increasing their minimum pay per hour, including nearby Ohio.
INDIANA STATE
ABC6.com

Barrington Town Council votes to raise minimum wage

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE)- The Barrington Town Council voted to raise minimum wage at a meeting earlier this month. All town employees will earn at least $15 per hour, rather than the state’s minimum of $12.25. The increase passed with a vote of 4-1 in favor at the Council’s December...
BARRINGTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy