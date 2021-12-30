Listener Question Extravaganza

Here's an interesting question from Lynn. "Hi, my name is Lynn, and I'm calling with a question about the use of an apostrophe. I'm wondering if there's a special term for the usage where an apostrophe can indicate either a contraction or a possessive form, and I have two examples of that from my own small town. A hardware store which has been there for over 50 years has a wooden sign that hangs on the front porch that says 'Today's special,' and below that is another wooden sign that says 'So is tomorrow.' And the other example is a local house that has a Christmas decoration in the form of a wooden cut-out of Santa Claus seen from behind, and it just says 'Santa's back.' I've always gotten a kick out of those usages because it always tricks you into thinking that it means either possessive or a contraction, but you can't really tell necessarily from the usage. Anyway, thanks. I enjoy reading your stuff and always look forward to it. Bye."

OPRAH WINFREY ・ 12 DAYS AGO