LOS ANGELES -- The Vancouver Canucks lost for the first time under coach Bruce Boudreau, 2-1 in a shootout to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Vancouver is 7-0-1 since Boudreau was hired to replace Travis Green on Dec. 5. The seven straight wins were tied for the longest streak in NHL history by a coach starting his tenure with a new team (Jacques Lemaire with the New Jersey Devils in 1993-94; Geoff Ward with the Calgary Flames in 2019-20).

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO