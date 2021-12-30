Press release: Five Bloomington Police Department employees test positive for Covid along with three more city workers
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Thursday:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Bloomington, Ind.–Eight City workers have reported positive results of COVID-19 laboratory tests since the December 23 update, including one Parks & Recreation (Parks) employee, five Bloomington Police Department (BPD) employees and two employees...bloomingtonian.com
