Bloomington, IN

Press release: Five Bloomington Police Department employees test positive for Covid along with three more city workers

By Jeremy Hogan
bloomingtonian.com
 5 days ago

The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Thursday:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Bloomington, Ind.–Eight City workers have reported positive results of COVID-19 laboratory tests since the December 23 update, including one Parks & Recreation (Parks) employee, five Bloomington Police Department (BPD) employees and two employees...

