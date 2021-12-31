ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A life-saving paper boy and more of 2021’s most extraordinary young people

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJeUm_0dZiB9JK00

A life-saving paper boy and a student researching the condition that killed her brother are among the most extraordinary young people of 2021.

Here, the PA news agency looks back over the year at stories from four remarkable youngsters.

– Paperboy, 15, saves elderly woman’s life after noticing pile of deliveries

A 15-year-old paperboy was credited with saving an elderly customer’s life after spotting a pile of untouched deliveries outside her door.

Student Liam Apps, from Wigmore in Kent, was doing his job as usual in March when he spotted an unusual number of newspapers piled up outside the 89-year-old woman’s house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbvJW_0dZiB9JK00
Liam Apps has been credited with saving an elderly customer’s life after spotting a pile of untouched deliveries outside her door (Katie Pollitt/PA) (PA Media)

“When I got home I asked mum if we could go over there to ring the door and see if she’s alright,” Liam told PA.

“We didn’t get an answer, so we went to a neighbour two doors down who helped us go around the back.

“We shouted through the window ‘are you OK?’ and we didn’t have a response firstly, but then she shouted ‘I can’t get off the floor’.”

Liam dialled 999 and called for an ambulance before gaining permission to break the door down to get in. The woman is thought to have been stuck on the floor for several days before being rescued.

– Student submits dissertation researching condition that killed her brother

A 22-year-old student who submitted a Masters dissertation researching the condition that killed her younger brother said she “would hope that he would be proud of what we’re doing”.

Molly Schiller, a University of Birmingham biochemistry student from Finchley in north London, went viral after sharing a picture of herself holding her dissertation on Twitter in May.

“In 2015, my baby brother passed away at age 10 from a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,” she tweeted.

“Six years later, I’ve just submitted my Masters dissertation researching the genetic causes of the same condition.

“I hope you’d be proud of me, Max.”

Ms Schiller posted on Twitter in July to say that she had received a first for her project.

– African American girl takes US National Spelling Bee title

The US Scripps National Spelling Bee crowned its first-ever African American winner in July.

Fourteen-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey, Louisiana, became only the second black champion in the American contest’s 96-year history, after Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998.

A basketball prodigy, Zaila also hopes to play in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Zaila leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, “Murraya”, a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

– Student who sews sanitary pads for refugees now leads 1,000 volunteers

A student who began sewing reusable sanitary products for refugees during lockdown is now running a global network of 1,000 volunteers.

University of Bristol student Ella Lambert, 21, learned to stitch using YouTube videos during the first national lockdown, and has since launched the Pachamama Project, which aims to end period poverty.

The languages student, from Chelmsford in Essex, set up the not-for-profit group with university friend Oliwia Geisler in August last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpSgd_0dZiB9JK00
Ella Lambert, who began sewing reusable sanitary products for refugees over lockdown, and is now running a global network of 1,000 volunteers (Ella Lambert/PA) (PA Media)

Ms Lambert had wanted to work in refugee camps abroad in summer 2020, but when coronavirus restrictions forced her to stay at home she started sewing sustainable period products for women instead.

Since then, more than 30,000 patterned pads which come in discreet matching pouches have been made by over 1,000 volunteers in the UK, Germany, Italy, France and the US using donated materials.

She said the project “went from zero to 100” this year after initially making the pads with Miss Geisler and her mother.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Person spotted crossing demilitarised zone into North Korea, Seoul says

An unidentified person crossed the heavily-fortified border into North Korea on Sunday, South Korean military officials have said. South Korea had earlier spotted the person with surveillance equipment at the eastern portion of the border and sent troops to capture him or her on Saturday night. The troops failed to...
WORLD
newschain

Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya has died at 77, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced. The cause of death was not announced. Leakey, the son of globally renowned anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, also held a number of public service leadership...
CELEBRITIES
shreveportmag.com

Mother outraged after her 13-year-old son returned home with COVID-19 vaccination card after he got the Pfizer vaccine in exchange for free pizza – without her consent

According to the statement, the mother from California said that her 13-year-old son returned home from school with a COVID-19 vaccination card after he accepted the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine in exchange for pizza. The mother is vaccinated against COVID, but said she did not want her son to receive the shot because he is asthmatic and suffers from allergies, which she fears puts him at greater risk of rare but potentially-serious side effects.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Guardian

Woman nearly died from bowel complaint when care plan not followed, disability royal commission told

A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Jamaica#Sewing#Poverty#Refugees#University Of Birmingham#Finchley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy