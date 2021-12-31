ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Poland ATP Cup team hoping Hubert Hurkacz leads them to title

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz is looking forward to playing at the ATP Cup as he hopes Poland will clinch a notable result. Hurkacz won each of his three matches at the 2020 ATP Cup but the rest of the team didn't deliver. “It's great to be here with the whole...

Tennis-Elbow injury forces Tsitsipas to skip ATP Cup opener against Hurkacz

(Reuters) – World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of his ATP Cup opener against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Sydney on Saturday due to a niggling right elbow issue, tournament organisers said. Tsitsipas was forced to retire from the second round of the Paris Masters and lost his...
TENNIS
Hurkacz, Majchrzak give Poland first win at ATP Cup

Sydney [Australia], January 1 (ANI): Hubert Hurkacz and Kamil Majchrzak both helped Poland to its first Group D victory on against Greece at the ATP Cup. Hurkacz and his coach Craig Boynton scrambled when news filtered through late on that Stefanos Tsitsipas, who they had prepared to face in the No. 1 singles match, was sidelined by a right elbow injury. But Hurkacz quickly settled on Qudos Bank Arena to overcome Tsitsipas' replacement, 20-year-old Aristotelis Thanos, 6-1, 6-2 and complete a 2-0 tie win.
POLAND, NY
Williams sister announces heartbreaking news ahead of Australian Open 2022

The 2022 season will as always start from the Australian leg in January. After a fortnight of tune up tournaments, the Australian Open will take place from January 17. This will be the first grand slam where only vaccinated players will be allowed to compete. While most of the players on both the ATP and WTA sides are vaccinated, some might miss the megaevent for not getting shot, including World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who is yet to reveal his vaccination status.
TENNIS
Australia asked not to turn New Zealand into penal colony

A Maori leader has demanded that Australia stop deporting violent criminals to New Zealand. Many of them are ?products? of Australian society who have no ties to New Zealand, he argued. "New Zealand has got to stop being the dumping ground for Australian criminals," Matthew Tukaki, the executive chairman of...
AUSTRALIA
Tennis
Sports
Novak Djokovic: 'I wasn’t prepared for such a reception'

Novak Djokovic experienced a magical 2021 and nearly won the Grand Slam Calendar, a feat never achieved in the history of tennis in the Open era. The Serbian champion, number one in the world, won three Grand Slam titles and lost only in the final at Flushing Meadows where he lost in the final in front of an excellent Daniil Medvedev, winner in three sets.
TENNIS
No line judges at the Australian Open 2022?

Australian Open chairman Craig Tiley wants to make Melbourne Park one of the safest places in the world in January due to the strict Covid protocols in place, so strict that even Novak Djokovic could pay the price. These protocols include that all ball boys are fully vaccinated against the virus, as is the case for anyone who participates or competes in the event who is at least 12 years and two months old, unless special and unlikely exemptions are made.
TENNIS
Venus Williams decides to skip Australian Open

Former world No. 1 Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open, per News Corp. Williams, 41, was granted a wildcard into this year's Australian Open but reportedly she is set to miss the opening Grand Slam of the season. For the first time since 1997, neither of the Williams...
TENNIS
vavel.com

2022 ATP Cup preview

The third edition of the ATP Cup will surely bring many surprises this coming year. It was just confirmed today that world number one Novak Djokovic will not be at the event. Despite this, Serbia remains the number one seed with two top-50 singles players on their side in Dusan Lajovic and Filip Krajinovic.
TENNIS
kion546.com

Without Tsitsipas, Greece loses to Poland at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Greece badly missed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles when it was beaten by Poland on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament in Sydney. The fourth-ranked Tsitsipas was a late withdrawal from his match with ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, who went on to beat replacement Aristotelis Thanos 6-1, 6-2 to give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead. Greece then gained some consolation when Tsitsipas combined with Pervolarakis in the doubles to overcome Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 5-7, 10-8. Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut led their respective teams to comfortable victories earlier. And Serbia, playing without Novak Djokovic, beat Norway 2-1.
TENNIS
Community Policy