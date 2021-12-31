Poland ATP Cup team hoping Hubert Hurkacz leads them to title

The 2022 season will as always start from the Australian leg in January. After a fortnight of tune up tournaments, the Australian Open will take place from January 17. This will be the first grand slam where only vaccinated players will be allowed to compete. While most of the players on both the ATP and WTA sides are vaccinated, some might miss the megaevent for not getting shot, including World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who is yet to reveal his vaccination status.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO