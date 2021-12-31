ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

BNT162b2 vaccine effectiveness 92 percent for teens ages 12 to 17

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—For adolescents ages 12 to 17 years, the effectiveness of full vaccination with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 92 percent against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to research published in the Dec. 31 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality...

wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
scitechdaily.com

New Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Found To Be Safe and Effective in Trial – “Highly Efficacious and Very Safe”

An investigational COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax was found to be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 illness, according to results from a Phase 3 clinical trial published on December 15, 2021, in the New England Journal of Medicine. The University of Maryland School of Medicine’s (UMSOM) Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health served as one of the trial sites, and Karen Kotloff, MD, Professor of Pediatrics at UMSOM, served as Co-Chair for the trial protocol.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Johnson & Johnson Says 2 Doses of COVID Vaccine Are 85% Effective in Preventing Hospitalizations

Johnson & Johnson says evidence shows that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine can help protect individuals against severe disease and hospitalization. In a statement released Thursday, the company says preliminary results from a real-life study of healthcare workers in South Africa show that two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine show 85% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations among the infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Democrat

Avoid J&J COVID vaccine if Pfizer or Moderna are available? Explaining CDC decision

Federal health officials have now made it clear: they “prefer” people in the U.S. receive a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the Johnson & Johnson shot. In a unanimous decision, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee voted on Thursday, Dec. 16, to update its recommendations with its “clinical preference” after a review of the latest data showed the J&J vaccine prevents fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths than the other two shots.
INDUSTRY
UPI News

COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Well under 1% of children ages 5 to 11 years given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine experienced side effects, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 4,249 cases of vaccine-related side effects reported to the agency during the first...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

No effect on ovarian reserve seen after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

No changes are seen in plasma anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels at three months following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in Human Reproduction. Aya Mohr-Sasson, M.D., from Sheba Medical Center in Tel-Hashomer, Israel, and colleagues conducted a prospective study involving 129 reproductive-aged women (18...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Teens and young adults increasingly using alcohol and cannabis together, exacerbating negative consequences

Teens and young adults who use cannabis in the US are considerably more likely to drink alcohol compared to their peers who don't use cannabis, a study has found. The paper, in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, is evidence that young people are increasingly using both substances. Complementary use—when the use of one substance is associated with the rising use of another—amplifies the risks of negative effects, such as driving while impaired, poorer health, and academic struggles. The findings also suggest, however, that some young people may be substituting cannabis use for alcohol. Cannabis use is escalating among adolescents and young adults in the US, but what this means for their drinking, and for the associated risks they may face, is not clear. Understanding how cannabis use and alcohol use interact is vital for designing strategies that can reduce hazardous substance use and lead to improved outcomes. For the new study, investigators examined alcohol consumption in adolescents and young adults, comparing those who use cannabis with those who don't, both in a single year and over time.
DRINKS
birminghamtimes.com

Drew: Preparing Children and Teens for Vaccination and Afterwards

Each day the news media reports a steady increase of COVID-19 cases in the vaccinated and unvaccinated community throughout the country, especially with the onset of the Omicron variant which seemingly has spread rapidly in a majority of our 50 states. Doctors warn the unvaccinated remain at extreme risk of...
KIDS
MarketRealist

Which Vaccines Are Effective Against Omicron? Pfizer and Moderna

Experts think that since the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has too many mutations, it will spread quickly. There's still uncertainty regarding the omicron variant. A lot of research is underway to evaluate its transmissibility, severity, and reinfection risk. The vaccines helped quell the COVID-9 pandemic and people are looking towards vaccines again in hopes that they will help slow the spread of the omicron variant too. Which vaccines are effective against the omicron variant?
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Severe illness, viral coinfection common in children with COVID-19 hospitalization

(HealthDay)—Many pediatric patients with COVID-19-related hospitalization have severe illness, according to research published in the Dec. 31 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Valentine Wanga, Ph.D., from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team, and colleagues reviewed medical record data for patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nejm.org

Third BNT162b2 Vaccination Neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Infection

On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the B.1.1.529 (omicron) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), first detected in South Africa, as a variant of concern.1 By November 29, 2021, three days after the announcement by the WHO, cases of infection with the omicron variant had already been detected in many other countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

FDA Expected to Allow Pfizer Ages 12-15 Booster Shots

Dec. 31, 2021 -- The FDA is expected to broaden eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday, allowing ages 12-15 to get third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to The New York Times. In addition, the FDA plans to allow both adults and adolescents to get a booster...
INDUSTRY
The Poultry Site

Going with the flow: How to maximize the effectiveness of spray vaccination

Brian Jordan, associate professor at the University of Georgia, said how the vaccine is mixed, the syringes and nozzles used, and the flow rate coming through the nozzles are all critical elements to vaccine-application efficacy and should not be overlooked. While US producers typically use 7-mL volumes of vaccine, in...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

CDC: Vaccine Proves ‘Highly Effective’ at Protecting Teens in Real-World Settings

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was “highly effective” in protecting children aged 12 to 17 from the coronavirus in the real-world setting, findings from an analysis published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. [. SEE:. The Latest News on the Coronavirus Outbreak ]. The findings are...
KIDS

