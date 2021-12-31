ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A life-saving paper boy and more of 2021’s most extraordinary young people

By Max McLean
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdBWV_0dZiASiR00
Max and Molly Schiller (Max’s Foundation/PA) (PA Media)

A life-saving paper boy and a student researching the condition that killed her brother are among the most extraordinary young people of 2021.

Here, the PA news agency looks back over the year at stories from four remarkable youngsters.

– Paperboy, 15, saves elderly woman’s life after noticing pile of deliveries

A 15-year-old paperboy was credited with saving an elderly customer’s life after spotting a pile of untouched deliveries outside her door.

Student Liam Apps, from Wigmore in Kent was doing his job as usual in March when he spotted an unusual number of newspapers piled up outside the 89-year-old woman’s house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnI9W_0dZiASiR00
Liam Apps has been credited with saving an elderly customer’s life after spotting a pile of untouched deliveries outside her door (Katie Pollitt/PA) (PA Media)

“When I got home I asked mum if we could go over there to ring the door and see if she’s alright,” Liam told PA.

“We didn’t get an answer, so we went to a neighbour two doors down who helped us go around the back.

“We shouted through the window ‘are you OK?’ and we didn’t have a response firstly, but then she shouted ‘I can’t get off the floor’.”

Liam dialled 999 and called for an ambulance before gaining permission to break the door down to get in. The woman is thought to have been stuck on the floor for several days before being rescued.

– Student submits dissertation researching condition that killed her brother

A 22-year-old student who submitted a Masters dissertation researching the condition that killed her younger brother said she “would hope that he would be proud of what we’re doing”.

Molly Schiller, a University of Birmingham biochemistry student from Finchley in north London, went viral after sharing a picture of herself holding her dissertation on Twitter in May.

“In 2015, my baby brother passed away at age 10 from a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,” she tweeted.

“Six years later, I’ve just submitted my Masters dissertation researching the genetic causes of the same condition.

“I hope you’d be proud of me, Max.”

Ms Schiller posted on Twitter in July to say that she had received a first for her project.

– African American girl takes US National Spelling Bee title

The US Scripps National Spelling Bee crowned its first-ever African American winner in July.

Fourteen-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey Louisiana became only the second black champion in the American contest’s 96-year history, after Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998.

A basketball prodigy, Zaila also hopes to play in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Zaila leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, “Murraya”, a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

– Student who sews sanitary pads for refugees now leads 1,000 volunteers

A student who began sewing reusable sanitary products for refugees during lockdown is now running a global network of 1,000 volunteers.

University of Bristol student Ella Lambert, 21, learned to stitch using YouTube videos during the first national lockdown, and has since launched the Pachamama Project, which aims to end period poverty.

The languages student, from Chelmsford in Essex, set up the not-for-profit group with university friend Oliwia Geisler in August last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAXGc_0dZiASiR00
Ella Lambert, who began sewing reusable sanitary products for refugees over lockdown, and is now running a global network of 1,000 volunteers (Ella Lambert/PA) (PA Media)

Ms Lambert had wanted to work in refugee camps abroad in summer 2020, but when coronavirus restrictions forced her to stay at home she started sewing sustainable period products for women instead.

Since then, more than 30,000 patterned pads which come in discreet matching pouches have been made by over 1,000 volunteers in the UK, Germany, Italy, France and the US using donated materials.

She said the project “went from zero to 100” this year after initially making the pads with Miss Geisler and her mother.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Spine op woman devastated to need fifth life-saving operation

A disabled woman who has undergone four operations to stop her joints dislocating has been told she needs more surgery to save her life. Melanie Hartshorn, from Northumberland and who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, had her fourth operation in Spain earlier this year after £160,000 was raised. However, she has...
WORLD
BBC

Long Covid: 'I have to choose between walking and talking'

More than a million people in the UK are suffering from long Covid, with fears the number could rise due to the Omicron variant. Many patients say they only had a mild initial infection but it went on to ruin their health, social lives and finances. Jasmine Hayer, 32, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

New Year Honours 2022: Teen sisters recognised for plastic campaign

Two teenagers who founded a campaign to reduce single-use plastic have been named in the New Year Honours. Sisters Amy and Ella Meek, from Nottingham, are receiving British Empire Medals (BEM) for their voluntary service to the natural environment. The pair, who founded Kids Against Plastic in 2016, previously won...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Jamaica#Sewing#Poverty#University Of Birmingham#Finchley
The Guardian

I felt so alone and rejected – until my prison cellmate taught me about belonging

It was June 1981 and I was 18. I stood in the dock at Camberwell Green magistrates court in south London. I was just about to receive my sentence for my role in the Brixton uprising of that April, after being arrested for assaulting a police officer. Ignoring the summary of my case, I stared into the public gallery. Relatives of the other six accused sat there in quiet, hopeful silence. I imagined they were mums, dads, aunts, uncles, siblings and grandparents. But not one belonged to me.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
ACCIDENTS
People

Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

Australian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, all died in the incident on Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Indy100

147K+
Followers
7K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy