Edison crowns three champs at holiday invitational

MILAN TWP. — Edison had three individual champions and finished second in the 17-team Edison Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Edison freshman Abe Hermes won the 106-pound title, going 4-0 for the day. He scored a 4-2 decision over Cincinnati Elder's Konner Lambers in the title match.

Max Hermes, a junior at Edison, also went 4-0 and was the champion at 113. He had three pins and a 7-0 decision in the finals.

Edison's Remington Bauer went 5-0 at 165 and scored a 6-3 decision over Columbus De Sales' Lincoln Shulaw in the finals.

Edison had three runners-up: Marcus Medina at 132, Duke Hermes at 150 and Jackson Berardi at 285.

The tournament, which was organized after the annual Brecksville Holiday Tournament was canceled on Monday night, was won by Massillon Perry, which had four individual champions and scored 263.5 team points.

Placing third for Edison was Logan Lloyd at 175 and Jacob Thompson (215).

Team scores

1. Massillon Perry, 263.5; 2. Edison, 222; 3. Columbus De Sales, 195; 4. Cincinnati Elder, 128; 5. Allen East, 99; 6. Perry, 93; 7. Oak Harbor, 89.5; 8. Troy Christian, 88; 9. Firelands, 83; 10. Columbus Bishop Hartley, 77.5; 11. Bellevue, 73; 12. Miami East, 67.5; 13. North Ridgeville, 53.5; 14. Lake Catholic, 41; 15. Fremont Ross, 25; 16. Chalker, 14

Championship matches

106: Abe Hermes, Edison, dec. Konner Lambers, Elder, 4-2

113: Max Hermes, Edison, dec. Joey Romano, Lake Catholic, 7-0

120: Austin McBurney, Massillon Perry, dec. Zach Bellissimo, Perry, 5-1

126: Zack Lopez, Columbus De Sales, dec. Drew Dulcie, Massillon Perry 4-1

132: David McClelland, Columbus De Sales, wins by default over Marcus Medina, Edison

138: Landen Johnson, Massillon Perry, pin Corey Newark, Firelands, 1:44

144: Christian Giltz, Massillon Perry, pin Owen Eagan, Columbus De Sales, 2:22

150: Sam Thompson, Massillon Perry, dec. Duke Hermes, Edison, 9-2

157: David Davis, Miami East, dec. Andrew Barford, Columbus De Sales, 9-5

165: Remington Bauer, Edison, dec. Lincoln Shulaw, Columbus De Sales, 6-3

175: Dylan Newsome, Bishop Hartley, dec. Connor Havill, Troy Christian, 7-1

190: Lee Burkett, Troy Christian, dec. Brogan Paxson, Allen East, 3-1

215: Max Shulaw, Columbus De Sales, dec. Logan Shephard, Massillon Perry, 8-4

285: Eli Criblez, Allen East, dec. Jackson Berardi, Edison, 4-1