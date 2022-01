In America (and around the world) the year 2021 was one of great sadness and frustration. By many indications, 2022 may be even worse. America's democracy crisis continues to escalate. The alarm is blaring but the American people, for the most part, continue to ignore it. Last Jan. 6, Donald Trump and his regime attempted a coup with the goal of nullifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and, in effect, ending American democracy. In many respects, Trump's coup attempt was atypical, if not wholly unique.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO