If you've ever been surprised by an unexpected out-of-network medical bill, some protections are on the way. Starting Jan. 1, 2022, the "No Surprises Act" consumer protection law goes into effect. This legislation will ban most forms of surprise billing, or balance billing, in which a person unknowingly gets medical care by a provider outside their private insurer's network, even when visiting an in-network facility.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO