CMH announces daisy award winner

TUPELO, Miss.—North Mississippi Medical Center presented its most recent DAISY Awards to registered nurses Mary Anne Franks and Katty Priest of 3 West. Jennifer Merrell, a nurse on their unit, nominated them for their extraordinary devotion to a patient who suffered multiple medical issues and had a feeding tube. After almost two months, “Finally she passed her swallow study and was allowed to eat,” Merrell wrote. “The patient expressed to Katty and Mary Anne that she liked cake. Katty and Mary Anne went on their own time and spent their own money to buy her a small cake. This action demonstrates the essence of patient care—caring for emotional as well as physical needs and seeing our patients as a person, not just another task to complete.”

TUPELO, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO