CMH announces daisy award winner

By Covid-19
cannonbeachgazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMH is pleased to announce nurse Sharon Wheatley as its most recent recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Wheatley is CMH’s third DAISY Award honoree. She was nominated by a patient who gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year. “Sharon was with us during...

www.cannonbeachgazette.com

