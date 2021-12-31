Local leaders share their resolutions

On January 6 Ascension’s Parish Council will elect one of its membership to the chair. If the rumblings are true, a change in leadership is in the offing as Councilwoman Teri Casso is rumored to be giving up the chair after three years. Council machinations since Inauguration Day 2020 having infuriated much of Ascension’s citizenry, Casso having publicly stated (and confirmed to your writer) that she will not seek a fourth term in office, it makes political sense for her colleagues to pursue a different course as the District 8 representative has walked the body into more than a few buzz-saws.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO