Local leaders share their resolutions

Last Night’s Special Meeting of the Crescent City Council was apparently necessary to sign contracts for the Sister City Agreement with Rikunzentakata, Japan. Unfortunately, I missed the Meeting but after communications with Mayor Jason Greenough and City Manager Eric Wier, I learned the Council voted 4-0 to approve a $10,000 allocation of City funds to build a mural and memorial recognition of the Sister City Agreement. The City had previously applied for and been awarded a $5 million grant to beautify our Parks. The Mural will satisfy Grant requirements and be erected near the corner of Howe Drive near Stamps Way.
Comments / 0