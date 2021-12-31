ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Local leaders share their resolutions

By BLAIR YANKEY byankey@elkharttruth.com
Elkhart Truth
 2 days ago

Time to say goodbye to 2021 and...

www.elkharttruth.com

WAFB

Local leaders help with COVID test kits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local leaders want you to get tested. Sen. Cleo Fields (D) and Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman hosted a COVID test giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 29. Handing out several hundred at home kits. Within minutes the boxes were gone and the drive-thru cleared out. Remember the early...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

The country is enduring an ‘infodemic’ but it can be treated with more trusted information

As the anniversary approaches of the Jan. 6th storming of the nation’s Capitol, and as the omicron-related spike in Covid cases spreads nationwide, we will be hearing a lot in the coming weeks about disinformation. Mounting evidence suggests that disinformation played a critical role in both the ongoing pandemic and in ongoing support among some […] The post The country is enduring an ‘infodemic’ but it can be treated with more trusted information appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ocala Gazette

Resolving to change

Editor’s Note: Sadie Fitzpatrick uses this space to explore the character and quirks that make Ocala uniquely wonderful and occasionally irksome. Confession: I love making New Year’s resolutions. Though past the point of sequined revelry at fancy gatherings until the wee hours of the morning, I relish the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
#Resolutions#Time
Elkhart Truth

People's Forum

Both Republicans and Democrats want to win the next election. Both parties strategize and will do almost anything to win. However, to vote, you need to be alive.
ELECTIONS
crescentcitytimes.com

SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Last Night’s Special Meeting of the Crescent City Council was apparently necessary to sign contracts for the Sister City Agreement with Rikunzentakata, Japan. Unfortunately, I missed the Meeting but after communications with Mayor Jason Greenough and City Manager Eric Wier, I learned the Council voted 4-0 to approve a $10,000 allocation of City funds to build a mural and memorial recognition of the Sister City Agreement. The City had previously applied for and been awarded a $5 million grant to beautify our Parks. The Mural will satisfy Grant requirements and be erected near the corner of Howe Drive near Stamps Way.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
News Break
Politics
enterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work: 5 resolutions to help leaders support teams

The hybrid work model is here to stay, and the way organizations shape their new work models in early 2022 will influence the structure of the workforce for many years to come. It’s becoming clear that the most practical approach for larger companies is a combination of remote and in-person structure, focused on high engagement, connection, and collaboration.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
pelicanpostonline.com

Parish Council must elect its Chairperson for 2022 at first January meeting

On January 6 Ascension’s Parish Council will elect one of its membership to the chair. If the rumblings are true, a change in leadership is in the offing as Councilwoman Teri Casso is rumored to be giving up the chair after three years. Council machinations since Inauguration Day 2020 having infuriated much of Ascension’s citizenry, Casso having publicly stated (and confirmed to your writer) that she will not seek a fourth term in office, it makes political sense for her colleagues to pursue a different course as the District 8 representative has walked the body into more than a few buzz-saws.
POLITICS
tribpapers.com

Council Switches Ramada Plans

Asheville – Citizens speaking during public comment at the last Asheville City Council meeting complained about a bait-and-switch. They said council ignored its commitments to transparency. They had sold members of the public a low-barrier shelter as an adaptive reuse for the Ramada Inn, and now they were telling them the building was going to be converted into supportive housing.
ASHEVILLE, NC
US News and World Report

Gary's Mayor Imposes New Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Surge

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary's mayor has imposed the first wave of planned restrictions, including limits on traffic at city offices, in response to surging COVID-19 cases in the northwest Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday that the first phase of the city's two-phase effort would begin immediately...
GARY, IN
nny360.com

Local activist wants to help the community’s homeless

WATERTOWN — Local activist Patricia A. Whalen was upset when tenants of a Factory Street building were forced out of their homes last summer when the city shut it down for code violations. Mrs. Whalen, who has worked on getting a traffic light at a busy Arsenal Street intersection,...
HOMELESS

