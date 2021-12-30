College Football Playoff Semi-Final Games Preview

On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to reports, Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes has confirmed that he is heading to Memphis to become their defensive coordinator. Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes confirmed to @LettermenRow that he is taking the defensive coordinator...
Even in a “down” season for Clemson in 2021 -- relatively speaking for a program that won six straight ACC Championships and made six straight College Football Playoff appearances from 2015-20 -- Dabo (...)
Last Friday, Nick Saban's Alabama team was on the winning end of another blowout College Football Playoff semifinal game, with the Crimson Tide defeating Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national (...)
Ever since the Washington Football Team ditched their last nickname out of concerns towards racial insensitivities, one question has been swirling around the minds of football fans. What will the new team name be?. Some fans liked the idea of keeping Washington Football Team permanently, while others thought the team...
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #11 Auburn Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 22 of 2019. USC and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
At this point, Alabama fans are plenty familiar with the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite being in separate divisions in the SEC, the two teams have played each other eight times during the Nick Saban era, including once already in 2021.
The Alabama Crimson Tide participated once again in the College Football Playoffs this year. For some reason, there was a huge dip in TV ratings for the semi-finals this year. In 2021, the College Football Playoffs Semi-final games featured The Alabama Crimson Tide against Cincinnati and Georgia against Michigan. The...
