College Football Playoff Semi-Final Games Preview

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #11 Auburn Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 22 of 2019. USC and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO