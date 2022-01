The Buy Nothing Project is an international organization with numerous community groups across the United States. This is a Facebook-based organization, which means that the majority of the organization’s communications and sales take place on Facebook. The organization’s goal is to meet the needs of the people in your community. Giving from one person to another can be found in this group, as can making new friendships and relationships with others.When a member joins this group, they post anything they no longer use or want. Many others do the same, receiving items from community members who no longer need them. If a member of the group has a need for something, they can simply post what they’re looking for, and others can comment and offer advice on how to help that person meet their need for whatever item they’re looking for.

