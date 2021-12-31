Mild New Year’s Eve, very wet New Year’s Day

Our unseasonably mild December pattern will continue through the final hours of 2021, before a big change occurs later in the weekend.

The jet stream continues to streak from Baja California to the Upper Midwest, which has been the primary storm track, presenting a mild and wet pattern east of the Rockies. with frigid air and snow across the Mountain West and northern Plains.

New Year’s Eve will be mainly cloudy. Scattered light showers will develop this evening in a moist southerly, turning into a steadier rain later tonight and New Year’s Day. Temperatures will reach the balmy mid- to upper 50s and remain nearly stationary all night to start the New Year.

A Flood Watch watch is in effect for the southern portion of Ohio and all day Saturday.

A potent storm in the southern Plains will move rapidly northeast Saturday, bringing periods of rain, heavy at times, on New Year’s Day totaling 1-2 inches. A few rumbles of thunder are possible across southern Ohio, where there is a marginal risk of damaging winds with a thunderstorm.

A cold front will sag south later in the day, drawing colder air into Ohio behind the storm Saturday night, changing rain to snow showers Sunday morning, as temperatures fall back into the low 30s.

Early next week will be seasonally chilly and dry but expect a quick warmup into the 40s midweek. Another cold front will bring increasing clouds Wednesday and chilly weather later in the week.

FORECAST

Friday: Mainly cloudy, mild, evening showers. High 58

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy, showers more numerous late. Low 55

New Year’s Day: Rainy da, thunder south. High 58

Sunday: Rain to snow showers, windy, colder. High 36 (32)

Monday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 33 (19)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 43 (23)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 45 (32)

Thursday: Snow showers, colder. High 34 (30)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.