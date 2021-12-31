New trade college aims to boost careers and Colorado's talent pipeline

Eligible students, faculty, and staff must receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Feb. 1, President Maud S. Mandel announced this afternoon in an all-campus email. Mandel said that community members who are not eligible for a booster by Feb. 1 must receive their booster within 30 days of becoming eligible. People are eligible for a booster dose six months after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two months after their dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The College offers religious and medical vaccine exemptions to all community members, as well as exemptions for faculty and staff with “strongly-held beliefs on the subject” of vaccination.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO