New trade college aims to boost careers and Colorado's talent pipeline

Award will support highly qualified computer science students, with an emphasis on Hispanic and female students. The University of Texas at El Paso will enhance the capacity of the regional and national cybersecurity workforce, thanks to a a $4 million grant from the National Science Foundation and the Department of Homeland Security in support of the CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS) program. Salamah Salamah, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of UTEP’s Department of Computer Science, left, oversees the program and is seen here counseling David Reyes, a doctoral candidate who has been part of the SFS program since its inception. Photo: Laura Trejo/UTEP Marketing and Communications.
