As 2021 draws to a close, Dexerto spoke to several women around the esports industry to hear about their experiences from the year. In October 2021, a post appeared on the League of Legends subreddit that boldly asked the question: ‘why are there no female League of Legends pro players?’ The replies to this and other posts on the topic are eerily emblematic of the challenges women still face in esports, and gaming more widely.

