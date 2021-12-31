ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

2021 IN REVIEW: Police shooting sparked riot in Tigard

By Pamplin Media Group
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZqWu_0dZi6DKD00 Jacob Macduff was shot and killed while apparently having a mental breakdown. Investigators say he had a knife.

While Jan. 6, 2021, is a date that will be remembered for years to come in the United States, far from the halls of the U.S. Capitol, a local tragedy played out in an apartment complex parking lot in Tigard, Oregon.

That afternoon, his roommate and ex-girlfriend told The Times, Jacob Macduff's deteriorating mental health had taken a serious turn for the worst. Macduff lived with bipolar disorder and was known to experience manic episodes. While she had reached out to Tigard police before to express concern about Macduff's increasingly erratic behavior, Theresa Chapin said that on Jan. 6, it was a neighbor who called 9-1-1 for assistance as Macduff smashed his head over and over against a wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHlKc_0dZi6DKD00 Five officers, including a negotiator, responded. Macduff had gone outside and gotten into his truck. The negotiator tried to coax Macduff to get out of his vehicle and talk to police, according to investigative records later released by the Washington County District Attorney's Office, but Macduff wasn't budging.

One of the officers, Gabriel Maldonado, broke the driver's side window with a spring-loaded tool. He later told investigators that saw Macduff had a knife, and he shouted at him to "drop it."

Maldonado said he fired multiple shots as Macduff rooted around between the seats, but that failed to stop him. The next shots he fired were fatal.

Three knives were later recovered from Macduff's truck, police said. It remains unclear what Macduff may have been reaching for.

Macduff had a criminal history and was known to Tigard police. While he never faced criminal charges in Oregon, according to court records, he was arrested in California in 2016 for allegedly punching a sheriff's deputy. Maldonado told investigators he was aware of that history and feared for his life during the encounter.

If you are struggling with your mental health or experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available.

The District Attorney's Office investigated the shooting but soon handed the matter off to Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum for further review. The Tigard Police Department also placed Maldonado on "critical incident leave" until Feb. 23 and had him meet with a psychologist.

Maldonado resigned from the Tigard Police Department in April, taking a job with the Port of Portland Police Department. But the port soon fired Maldonado.

Oregon Public Broadcasting, Pamplin Media Group's news partner, reported that Maldonado had omitted information about the ongoing investigation in an email to the Port of Portland's human resources department and that a background investigator incorrectly reported back to the port that Maldonado had been cleared. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bpwje_0dZi6DKD00

Chapin and Macduff's mother, Dr. Maria Macduff, were sharply critical of the Tigard Police Department's handling of the matter.

Maria Macduff said Tigard police had called her twice as they responded Jan. 6 to the apartment complex where her son lived.

The first time was to ask her permission to smash out the window of Macduff's truck, since they were aware it was registered in his mother's name. She agreed.

"I reminded them again that he had a mental illness and to be careful," she later told reporters.

The second time was to tell her he had been shot and killed.

Chapin was blunt in her judgment of how police handled the situation.

"They murdered him," Chapin told Pamplin Media Group.

The day after Macduff's death, dozens of protesters — many of them from outside Tigard — gathered on Southwest Main Street for a protest march against police violence, echoing those that rocked Portland repeatedly in 2020.

At first, the demonstration was peaceful. But when protesters reached Tigard City Hall, several began smashing windows and spraying graffiti on the sides of the building.

Tigard police had been observing passively, as Police Chief Kathy McAlpine later said. But when protesters began damaging the building, a column of officers equipped with riot gear emerged from where they had gathered as a contingency behind City Hall, dispersing the crowd. A riot was declared. Several downtown businesses were vandalized as well; one tag on an insurance office that also had its front door smashed read: "Stop killing people and we will stop rioting."

In September, a grand jury declined to indict Maldonado in connection with Macduff's shooting. Tigard police have mounted their own internal investigation.

McAlpine, who has often spoken of her focus on community policing and talked openly about her efforts to reform the Tigard Police Department's policies and procedures after George Floyd's murder in 2020, remains police chief in Tigard.

Read a letter to the Tigard community from Police Chief Kathy McAlpine written after the fatal shooting of Jacob Macduff and the declared riot in downtown Tigard.

McAlpine was a finalist last month to be hired as police chief in Tacoma, Washington, but city leaders instead chose a candidate from Texas . https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THQIR_0dZi6DKD00

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Beaverton Valley Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Beaverton school board race makes national news

Conservative challenger Jeanette Schade lost by a wide margin, but she scored an appearance on 'Fox & Friends.'While the results were never in much doubt, the school board races in Beaverton were among the highest-profile elections in Oregon this past May. Instructional time was an issue in the Beaverton School District, as it was virtually everywhere. Schools had opened the year in "comprehensive distance learning," switching over to a hybrid model earlier in the spring. But the focus of the school board elections in Beaverton was on the school district's teachings — real or fictitious — around race and gender....
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired.A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce made a surprise announcement: Following the departure of longtime Beaverton Area Chamber chief executive Lorraine Clarno in late 2020, instead of hiring its own replacement for Clarno, the chamber would instead share leadership with the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, beginning in March. From the outset, there were...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaty: Despite challenges, 'Beaverton had an amazing year'

Beaverton's first female mayor spent her first year in office navigating the city's new charter and council-manager structure. Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty's faced a number of challenges during her first year in office: The new city charter, a new city manager, a historic heatwave and of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The city's first female mayor spent 2021 paving the mayoral role for not only herself but for future mayors to come. Before 2021, Beaverton operated under what is called a "strong mayor" form of government. Under that system, the mayor not only sets the city's agenda...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Transformative times for WashCo schools

K-12 schools are almost back to normal after a tumultuous year. Getting there has been a journey. While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of nearly every Oregonian's life, perhaps in no sphere has it had a more pronounced, wide-ranging effect than in schools. Students began 2021 in "comprehensive...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Tigard, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Tigard, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state. Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beaverton Valley Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Virus still dominates life in Washington County

Entering its third year in circulation, COVID-19 remains a challenge for hospitals, businesses and everyone else.2021 began with Washington County still mired in the "two-week pause" that ended up stretching well into February. It was a dismal time for many locally owned businesses. Restaurants operated with limited capacity, with indoor dining prohibited. Some businesses, like the Sherwood Ice Arena, had to close altogether. On Feb. 9, Gov. Kate Brown announced that with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations easing after last winter's surge, Washington County had moved out of the "extreme risk" category. That meant a loosening of restrictions that allowed many...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Dec. 13-17, 2021

This week's calls include: a child abuse case, a stolen vehicle and an elusive shoplifter. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Rosenblum
Portland Tribune

Beaverton schools shifting quarantine policies in 2022

The district will implement a test-to-stay program, providing on-site tests for students who are exposed to COVID-19 Students at Beaverton School District will be returning to the classroom as the omicron variant of COVID-19 brings more uncertainty to the New Year. The variant — now accounting for more than 70%...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County lends hand up to Afghan refugees

Officials dropped off almost 1 ton of food at the Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office and multiple county departments recently completed a weeks-long food drive to collect items needed by Afghan refugees coming into the Portland area. When all was said...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

League of Oregon Cities head resigns after profane Twitter rant

Mike Cully was placed on paid administrative leave after sending abusive Twitter messages to the Beaverton mayor.The executive director of the League of Oregon Cities resigned Monday night, Dec. 20, after he sent private messages on Twitter to Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty calling her "weak" and saying she has "no soul." The exchange between Beaty and Cully began Friday, Dec. 17, after Cully announced on his now-deleted Twitter account that he doesn't tip fast food workers. "That's what your paycheck is for," Cully added. "Dissatisfied? Get an education and a better job." Cully has worked with the League of...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Portland Police#Police Brutality#Capitol
Portland Tribune

State Rep. Sheri Schouten announces retirement

The Beaverton Democrat won't run for re-election in 2022 after her seat was drastically redrawn in redistricting. State Rep. Sheri Schouten announced that she will not be seeking reelection and intends to retire after completing her third term in the Oregon Legislature in early 2023. Schouten cited a number of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro police, suspect knock vehicles before arrest

The altercation began, police said, when the suspect in a stolen vehicle allegedly tried to run over an officer. A Beaverton man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly rammed a police car, tried to run over an officer, and eluded attempts to stop him even after the stolen vehicle he was driving was disabled early Saturday morning, Dec. 18, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Man arrested following shooting that left two dead in Tigard

Ronald Terry Stephens was arrested Thursday night, Dec. 16, hours after allegedly murdering two people in Tigard. A man suspected of murdering two people in a shooting at an apartment building in Tigard was apprehended by law enforcement Thursday evening, Dec. 16, hours after the alleged crime occurred. Ronald Terry...
TIGARD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beaverton Valley Times

Police investigating shooting in Tigard that left two dead

Police are searching for suspects following a shooting in Tigard on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16.Editor's note: A suspect has been arrested in connection with this incident. Read the update here. Two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Tigard on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16, police said. Officers are searching for a suspect who likely fled the scene in a car, said Kelsey Anderson, spokesperson for the Tigard Police Department. The incident occurred at The Birches apartment complex at 11485 S.W. Greenberg Road, police said in a statement about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police do not believe there...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 16, 2021

The Times hears from readers about Carina's Bakery, Betsy Johnson, school shootings and more. We don't need anti-environmentalist Johnson as governor. Recently, Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson announced a run for governor. However, she's raising eyebrows by running as an unaffiliated candidate. Oregonians should not be fooled by this decision:...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

My opinion: Community college provides a bridge to Oregon opportunities

Education is a great public investment, but too many students are worried about their next meal, housing and child care.When my wife, Melanie, and I moved to Portland from Washington, D.C., in 2016 we immediately noticed two things. Here, the honking came from the geese. And Portland has a lot of bridges. Over the years, as president of Portland Community College, I've come to think of this institution as one of those bridges. A connection to a better life, a better tomorrow. On one end of the bridge, there are hard-working, talented people who just need a...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton schools say rumors of violence investigated

The Beaverton School District says it has beefed up security despite not finding the rumors to be credible.Students in the Beaverton School District were asked to submit to backpack searches on Friday, Dec. 10, after a student allegedly reported hearing a comment from another student about bringing a weapon and explosives to class. Beaverton officials say they have investigated the report, as well as a social media post from earlier this week urging middle schoolers to "riot" in the hallways, and found them to be not credible. The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated as well and reached the same conclusion,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
37
Followers
952
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy