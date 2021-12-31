Friendship Circle will offer local help to those with special needs at new South Florida campus
Friendship Circle in Miami, the volunteer-driven, non-profit organization dedicated to offering friendship and acceptance to individuals with special needs, held a groundbreaking of its “Friendship Campus,” a 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in South Florida. A visionary project to set the standard for Friendship Circle nationally, expected to open...www.southdadenewsleader.com
Comments / 0