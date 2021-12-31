ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Aces to hire Becky Hammon to record-setting coaching deal

By Reuters
 2 days ago
2021-12-31 07:56:43 GMT+00:00 - (Reuters) - Becky Hammon, a six-time WNBA All-Star, reportedly will become the league's highest-paid coach.

Hammon will leave her job as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs to take over as the Las Vegas Aces' head coach, The Athletic and ESPN reported Thursday night. Per both media outlets, her salary would be the highest in the WNBA.

Bill Laimbeer, the Aces' head coach for the past four years, would leave his post to free up the job for Hammon, according to The Athletic.

ESPN reported that Hammon would remain with the Spurs through the current season.

Hammon, 44, was pursued by both the Aces and the New York Liberty, The Athletic reported. She spent the first half of her 16-year WNBA career with the Liberty before spending her final eight seasons with the San Antonio Stars -- the franchise that moved to Las Vegas to become the Aces.

Hammon made history in 2014 when, shortly after her retirement as a player, she was hired by the San Antonio Spurs to be the first female full-time assistant coach in NBA history. She has since been interviewed for numerous head-coaching jobs in the NBA and was a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers' job last summer. The Blazers ultimately hired Chauncey Billups.

"There's 30 jobs, and they are incredibly hard to get," Hammon told the Associated Press in August about getting an NBA head-coaching job. "When I say there are 30 jobs, not all 30 are available, so I'm really talking about three or four, and they are really hard to get."

WNBA free agency begins Saturday. The Aces finished last season with the league's second-best record in the regular season (24-8) before losing to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals.

--Field Level Media

Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
Boston Herald

Boston Celtic Sam Jones passes away at 88

Sam Jones used to find it amusing that he was called such a great shooter — arguably the greatest Celtic in that category, period — considering how reluctant he was to take the last shot, or an open shot, or anything out of the team flow. “There were...
NBA
kslsports.com

Warriors Guard Steph Curry Has Fun With Jazz Fan Asking For Autograph

SALT LAKE CITY – Steph Curry is a fan favorite in every arena he walks into these days. This interaction with a Utah Jazz fan shows why Steph is beloved not only for his shooting ability, but his personality as well. Fans flock to arenas early when Curry and...
NBA
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

