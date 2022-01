As handy as packaged salads can be—especially during the busy holidays—you may want to rethink using any currently in your fridge. That’s because Dole Fresh Vegetables has issued a voluntary, precautionary recall for all its salads processed at two of their facilities because of a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FOOD SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO