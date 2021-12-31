ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Downtown Abbey is to the British costume drama what Game of Thrones is to the fantasy epic. Which is to say that any show remotely like it will be compared to the original. And so we land on Around the World in 80 Days, the latest screen adaptation of the Jules...

www.primetimer.com

cartermatt.com

Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5 preview: Abigail’s article

After tonight’s new episode on BBC One, are you curious to learn more about Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5? There’s a lot to dive into here!. Let’s start with a reminder that there will, in fact, be another episode coming up in just a matter of seven days. This is one that will shift the setting over to Hong Kong, but simultaneously present a whole new set of challenges for David Tennant’s character of Phileas Fogg. What happens when he doesn’t have access to some of his finances? How in the world is he going to be able to make the next move in his journey? This is without even mentioning the trouble that could be coming his way courtesy of Abigail and a new article. There is a lot for him to contend with moving forward here, and the Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5 synopsis below gives you a far greater sense of that:
Telegraph

Emily in Paris, series 2 review: now as offensive to the British as it is to the French

As I keep telling my children, homework is important. And so, when asked to review the second series of Emily in Paris (Netflix), I felt duty bound to watch the first series, which I had managed to avoid until now. This review therefore comes to you after I have watched 20 back-to-back episodes of Emily in Paris, and my brain has turned to mush.
IndieWire

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Review: This Needless Jules Verne Adaptation Doesn’t Soar

If any new trends catch on in 2022, one should insist on every film or television series justifying its existence beyond its potential to make a profit — especially when it comes to adaptations of IP previously adapted in multitudes. Under those terms, given the eight-episode end product that premieres tonight on PBS, there’s little explanation for this new adaptation of “Around the World in 80 Days,” Jules Vernes’ most adapted work (across television, film, theatre, gaming, and radio). Any new take on Vernes’ classic, even after taking into account that 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of its original publishing,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tennant
Person
Shirley Maclaine
Person
Jules Verne
Parade

David Tennant on Starring in Masterpiece’s Around the World in 80 Days and How Doctor Who Changed His Life

It’s hot-air balloons, trains and camels for the Doctor Who star David Tennant, 50, as he climbs aboard one of the most famous road-trip tales ever told. Tennant stars in Masterpiece’s update of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days (Jan. 2 on PBS) as Phileas Fogg, a British gentleman who bets a fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in only 80 days, unheard of considering the year is 1872.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Premiere Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel, “Around the World in 80 Days,” is coming to PBS in an eight-part Masterpiece series. Filmed in South Africa and Romania, this new rendition will take viewers on an adventure of a lifetime. You can watch the series premiere on PBS on Sunday, January 2 at 8 p.m. with in the PBS App or with a Live TV Streaming Service.
#Civil Unrest#World Travel#British#Pbs#English#Passepartout
The Independent

Korean TV drama lures tourists to tiny Swiss village

It may not be as well known as Emily in Paris or Selling Sunset, but one Netflix show has brought the TV tourism trend to the petite Swiss village of Iseltwald.South Korean romantic drama Crash Landing On You is filmed predominantly in the Interlaken region of Switzerland, with key scenes set on Iseltwald’s picturesque pier as well as nearby Sigriswil and Grindelwald.The “K-drama” stars Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, and centres on an heiress who is blown into North Korean territory while paragliding and crash-lands into a military officer.Launching a couple of months before the pandemic broke out,...
The Independent

Around the World in 80 Days review: What is David Tennant doing in this incoherent, cheap-looking version of such a thrilling novel?

Around the World in 80 Days has one of the great openings in Victorian literature. The year is 1872 and men sit around London’s Reform Club, bored out of their minds and stuffed full of bad food. The air is heavy with the stale whiff of empire but we are alive to the possibilities of the great expedition that will follow. In the BBC’s new version, Phileas Fogg (David Tennant) is a still, silent figure. Before he decides to take up the £20,000 wager to race around the world, he spends most of his time staring at his fellow...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Around The World In 80 Days’ On PBS, Where David Tennant Takes On The Adventurous Role Of Phileas Fogg

Jules Verne’s 1872 novel Around The World In 80 Days has been adapted many times, and for good reason: There’s a bet, a deadline, and a trip around the world, mostly involving a hot air balloon. It was never a stodgy endeavor; most of the time the journey of Phileas Fogg was taken with a bit of whimsy. A new adaptation uses the story as a framework to tell stories that are whimsical, but also full of adventure and character development.
The Independent

‘For take two, those knuckleheads took MDMA’: Inside the chaotic world of one-shot films

The sun is beginning to rise on a cool, grey Berlin, and a group of men have just robbed a bank. Their getaway driver doesn’t know where she’s going. Everyone is shouting different directions. Breathless with fear, she takes a wrong turn, and several voices yell at once. “Go back! Go back! Go back!”This is a scene from the electrifying thriller Victoria, but the lead actor Laia Costa and her co-stars really didn’t know where they were going. One of those bellowing voices belongs to the director, Sebastian Schipper, who was lying in the boot of the car. When Costa...
Primetimer

TV Rings in the New Year with Holiday Specials and Premieres Galore

Omicron may be putting a damper on New Year's festivities, but TV is still pulling out all the stops this holiday weekend, with New Year's specials, sports, original movies, and a long-awaited reunion that promises to have all the muggles in your home buzzing. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
Primetimer

The Emily in Paris hate is baffling

Darren Star's Lily Collins-led Netflix dramedy, which is back on Netflix for a second season, "has a way of driving viewers crazy," says Daniel D'Addario. Sure, Emily in Paris' Golden Globe and Emmy nominations were "a little overblown," says D'Addario. "But ... so does describing it as at the forefront of any contemporary movement, much less a dystopian one. Television that exists to be viewed ambiently rather than deeply obsessed over is something that’s been with us throughout the history of the medium; indeed, it’s only relatively recently that televised dramas started being treated as high art. And so it is that in its second season, Emily in Paris serves up more of the same, and more of something TV can do well: Charming, watchable, low-friction entertainment in a setting that’s fun to look at. It’s not the best of anything. But it’s good TV. As played by Lily Collins, Emily is something of a cipher: She wants to be in Paris because she’s looking for love and new experiences, but she seems to exercise little will of her own, stumbling into and out of situations. Her triumphs at work, at a luxury-goods marketing firm, are, viewed charitably, serendipitous — viewed more realistically, they’re often entirely accidental. When she errs, no one stays angry with her for long. And when she scores a win, it’s quickly dispensed with as her coworkers move on to the next thing. All of which adds up to a show that isn’t terribly cerebral or demanding, coasting on the charm of its setting and the age-old culture-clash storyline. (Indeed, in depicting an American whose sunny self-belief erodes the defenses of stuffy Europeans, Emily in Paris can play at times like a distaff Ted Lasso.) But being a good hang counts for something. And the flaws of Emily in Paris — its refusal to engage with the concept of actions having consequences, for instance — can be seen as the result of its endless pursuit of showing us the next charming setting, the next delirious misunderstanding. It’s television that is truly episodic, staging situations and resolving them with close to as little long-term change made as on an episode of The Simpsons. All of which strikes this viewer as a perfectly fine use of the medium."
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
