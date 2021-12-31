BIDLACK | The year of denial

The first message went out early on Christmas week from Denver: "Merry Christmas, I hope everything is going well." A message came back from Grand Junction: "We’re all sick." The next message: "COVID?" The follow up: "No, the doctor says we don’t have a fever." Then: "Get well!" Next: "I’m in the hospital." Then: "COVID?" Follow up: "Yes." Then: "Are you vaxxed?" Back: "No, Allergic." Next: "I’m hoping for you. Get better." Then: "My doctor says I’m going to die today." Final: "I love you."

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO