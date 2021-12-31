ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Huize Establishes ESG Committee To Enhance Sustainable Development

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, ("Huize", the "Company" or "we") (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that its Board of Directors ("the Board") has approved the establishment of an Environmental, Social and Governance Committee ("ESG Committee") aimed at enhancing the Company's ESG performance and disclosure and its sustainable development.

The ESG Committee consists of the Secretary of the Board and senior management members from core operational and administrative departments. Under the supervision of the Board, the ESG Committee will be responsible for formulating ESG strategies and goals, identifying and evaluating ESG risks and impacts, and overseeing the ESG initiatives and practices of the Company. Meanwhile, the Company will set up an ESG Office and a corresponding working group to ensure a more effective and aligned implementation.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, "As one of the frontrunners of promoting ESG practices in the online insurance industry, we published our first ESG report earlier this year, highlighting Huize's strategic ESG initiatives and accomplishments to create a long-term sustainable and environmental-friendly business underpinned by enhanced governance measures. Today, we are taking a major step forward in further enhancing Huize's corporate governance and sustainable development by setting up the ESG Committee. By strengthening and improving our approach to ESG, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating shared value for our customers, our employees, our communities, and our shareholders."

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting, and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor RelationsHarriet HuInvestor Relations Director+852 3180 9207 investor@huize.com

Media Relations mediacenter@huize.com

ChristensenIn ChinaMs. Constance ZhangPhone: +86 138-1645-1798E-mail: czhang@christensenir.com

In U.S.Ms. Linda BergkampPhone: +1-480-614-3004Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Column: Infrastructure jobs a source of family-sustaining wages

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. With federal legislation in the works to deliver significant investment in physical infrastructure, the economic impact of jobs building, maintaining and operating this infrastructure is of high importance. The attached tables show current employment in certain industries related to physical infrastructure....
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Companies must protect data. Companies must leverage data. Therein lies the rub.

Companies are swimming data. Members of the Fast Company Impact Council—an invitation-only collective of leaders from a range of industries—urged business leaders to protect customer and employee information, even as they extoled the virtues of exploiting data to make companies faster and smarter. Edited excerpts follow:. Frank T....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Sustainable Development#Huiz#Board Of Directors#Esg Committee#Company#The Esg Committee#Esg Office
International Business Times

Alex Lemberg: CEO Of Nimbus Platform Outlines The Potentials Of Blockchain Technology

The use cases of blockchain technology still seem novel to many despite its ever-increasing popularity. Blockchain has proven to become significant in our dynamic world, most notably in the area of finance. However, only a few understand the potential of this technology in various industries. One person who knows the nooks and crannies of blockchain and its unlocked potentials is Mr. Alex Lemberg.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

SENSORO Launches Innovative ESG Solutions Serving Smart City Development

Recently, SENSORO, an IoT and artificial intelligence unicorn company from China, announced the release of a new ESG solution brand named “SENSORO SOLUTION”. The program aims at climate monitoring, ecological protection, livelihood improvement, animal welfare, garbage classification and other applications. Its smart city benchmark case has been built in Yichang, Hubei Province. SENSORO is relying on its independent research and development capabilities in the AIoT field to implement the modern service concept of sustainable development, which contributes to the digital and intelligent development of China’s urban and rural areas.
HEALTH
Benzinga

SRAX's Core Operations to Center Around Rapidly Growing SaaS Platform

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has recently announced that it will no longer have to consolidate the financials of its former subsidiary, BIGtoken Inc. Following the successful spin-off of BIGtoken, SRAX’s core operations will be centered around Sequire, which has grown to over 9 million followers whilst simultaneously seeing its number of subscribers swell to 250 public companies.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

First Insight Announces Next-Gen XM Platform Applications Supporting ESG and Sustainability Initiatives

Retail chain catches offensive design before buying, keeping stock out of landfill and avoiding damage to brand. First Insight, Inc., world leader in Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) technology that is transforming how companies make better decisions leading to a sustainable future, announced significant benefits realized by customers in achieving their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. As reports show sustainability (a core ESG component) becoming increasingly important in consumers’ purchase decisions, companies are leveraging the First Insight platform to meet consumer expectations and strengthen their positioning as sustainable brands. By powering sustainable processes and better business decisions, First Insight enables efficient operations that enhance profitability while reducing environmental impact.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
TheStreet

Working With Professionals To Establish Indexes, TIRI Assists Companies With ESG Implementation

TAIPEI, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (hereinafter referred to as "TIRI") held its annual conference and banquet at the Regent Taipei on the 22nd. With the theme of "The Future of ESG is Now", this year's conference focuses on ESG, the topic investors are most concerned with, and invites distinguished guests to share their experience in ESG implementation. Owing to brisk trading in the global capital market, the market value and transaction volume of listed companies in Taiwan have surged since 2018 with a total market value exceeding NT$55 trillion this year. Investors' main concern on companies have oriented towards sustainability strategies and results.
WORLD
TheStreet

"No ESG, No Taiwan": Cathay Sustainable Finance And Climate Change Summit Calls For Taiwan's Sustainability Efforts To Align With International Standards

TAIPEI, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Cathay Sustainable Finance and Climate Change Summit took place on December 7 with a record high participation through online stream. More than 1,500 persons and over 800 companies and organizations registered, which is over four times more than the numbers in 2020. Publicly listed companies that registered for the event account for 76% of Taiwan's stock market value, including 39 of the 50 largest Taiwanese corporations by market value. Companies that registered also account for 51% of Taiwan's total carbon emissions. This year, attendance at the Summit was recognized as continuing education credits for board directors and supervisors at listed companies. 247 board directors and supervisors representing 363 listed companies participated in the event. In addition, this year not only marked the first time six world-recognized ESG experts accepted invitations to participate, but key representatives from Taiwan's industry, government, and academia were also on hand, making the event an important platform for communication focusing on Taiwan's ESG trends and experiences.
ECONOMY
UN News Centre

United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2022–2026

The United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2022-2026 (UNSDCF) articulates the UN development system’s support for Thailand’s strong commitment to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and its ambition to become a high-income, inclusive, sustainable, resilient and advanced nation. In the...
UNITED NATIONS
TheConversationAU

Explainer: what is corporate social responsibility or CSR – and what do investors need to know?

With the world facing an ever-growing number of environmental and social challenges, investors are increasingly expecting corporations to “do the right thing” and contribute positively to the community. This is known as corporate social responsibility or CSR. Investors play an important role pushing firms towards becoming better corporate citizens. So, what do investors (including those of us with superannuation invested in companies) need to know about corporate social responsibility? And why does it matter? Read more: Brands backing Black Lives Matter: it might be a marketing...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

What are the ‘jobs to be done’ of an investment manager?

In order to understand the next wave of disrupters, we use professor Christensen’s formal Disruptive Innovation framework. He popularized the idea of analyzing a company by looking at the “jobs to be done” its clients needed. Most money managers think their main job is generating alpha, but they are wrong. According to Amanda Tepper, CEO of Chestnut Advisory Group, investment performance alone does not drive asset flows.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Dot Inc. Selected To Be Participant In Google For Startups Accelerator: Sustainable Development Goals Program

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot Inc. was selected to participate in the Google for Startups Accelerator: Sustainable Development Goals (GfSAS) program. Dot Inc. is a social venture and a member of Born2Global Centre, that creates barrier-free products and services for visually-impaired individuals (with a focus on touch displays) as part of its broader effort to build an inclusive public infrastructure.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Luxembourg Future Fund Invests In Northstar Earth & Space That Establishes Its European Headquarters In The Grand Duchy To Support Sustainable Space Activities

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Luxembourg Future Fund (LFF) announced on December 17, 2021, that it will be investing in NorthStar Earth & Space Inc., (NorthStar). The investment builds on the announcement made in December 2019 of a partnership between Luxembourg's Ministry of the Economy and the Montreal-based company.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Vipergen Establishes Research Partnership With Bayer To Discover Novel Compoundsfor Pharmaceuticals And More Sustainable Crop Protection Solutions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipergen, a leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies, announced today the signing of a multi-target research agreement with Bayer to discover novel small-molecule lead compounds for development of pharmaceuticals and more sustainable crop protection solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Vipergen will apply its new in-living-cell DNA-encoded library (DEL) screening platform to discover novel small-molecule compounds that bind to selected Bayer protein targets. Bayer will select potential drug and crop protection development candidates based on the hits generated by Vipergen's technology. Bayer will retain exclusive rights to globally commercialize all products resulting from the collaboration. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mining.com

Enabling developing countries to become self-sustaining will power the global circular carbon economy of the future

The recent COP26 meeting raised many themes crucial for our future but one was not covered as widely as it should have been. This is the massive increase in demand for the metals and minerals required to meet the world’s need for electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines and other technologies that will drive a future circular carbon economy.
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

How to address sustainable investment backlash and improve ESG reporting

The fast-growing sustainable investment sector is coming under scrutiny. Many investors are concerned by the possibility of greenwashing. Stronger definition of ESG products is needed, while investors must hold organizations to account. In a stark message in the wake of COP26, more than half of consumers across 17 markets believe...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy