Accidents

Humboldt Bay Fire crews knock down fire inside Humboldt Hill business

By DANIA ROMERO
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUMBOLDT HILL, Calif. — Around 10:30 Thursday morning, Humboldt Bay Fire says crews were dispatched to a burning business at 5695 S Humboldt Hill...

krcrtv.com

CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Ceres Apartment Fire On Sequoia Street

CERES (CBS13) — A residential fire in Ceres on Sequoia Street burned through one unit of a second-floor apartment, said the Modesto Fire Department. After requesting additional crews, they were able to contain the fire to the first unit, with some moderate damage done to the other three units. This occurred Saturday evening.
CERES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Firefighters Knock Down House Fire Near George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews in Minneapolis knocked down a house fire Thursday afternoon less than a block away from George Floyd Square on the city’s south side. The Minneapolis Fire Department says firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to a multi-unit residential building at 3710 Chicago Avenue, which is just north of George Floyd Square. Crews battled flames near the home’s front door and in a rear kitchen area. Initially, it was reported that several quadriplegic residents and a dog were in the building. However, crews found that all residents were safe and accounted for. No on was hurt by the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting four men in finding housing.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDTN

Crews fight garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An abandoned building caught fire early on Monday morning, December 20. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the building was located behind a home on Gerlaugh Avenue in Dayton. Crews on scene found the structure showing smoke and immediately began working to put out the blaze. Dispatch said the fire was […]
DAYTON, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Spring Street fire keeps Peoria crews busy Tuesday Afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters were hard at work Tuesday afternoon while extinguishing a fire in the 700 block of Spring Street. Just after 4 p.m. crews responded to the address for a fire at a three-unit apartment building. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Mutual Aid#Accident#5695 S Humboldt Hill Road#Hbf
kslnewsradio.com

Fire Crews respond to Lagoon candy shop fire

FARMINGTON, Utah — On Saturday, the South Davis Metro Fire responded to a fire at Lagoon amusement park. Adam Leishman, a Spokesperson for Lagoon said workers immediately called 911 after employees saw smoke coming out of the building. The fire originated from a candy shop storage room inside the...
FARMINGTON, UT
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews knock down early morning house fire in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department and Fire District 9 knocked down an early morning house fire on Rockwell Avenue just off Trent. According to fire officials, neighbors reported the fire around 3:15 a.m. The damage is to the outside of the home. The people and pets inside were able to get out safely.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to residential fire in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 5:50 a.m.:. According to scanner traffic, the fire is currently under control. Crews are responding to a residential fire at the 100 block of Gerlaugh Ave in Dayton. According to initial reports, upon arrival crews found the building fully engulfed and were unable to make...
DAYTON, OH
KAKE TV

Fire crews respond to house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) –Fire crews respond to a house fire in West Wichita. At around 5 p.m., fire crews were called out to a house fire in the 600 block of north Tracey, near Central and West. According to Battalion Chief Chad Whinton, crews were able to contain the...
WICHITA, KS
southernillinoisnow.com

Mobile home set to be torn down destroyed in fire near Walnut Hill

Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says a mobile home scheduled to be torn down was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. Boshera says the property at 21977 North Krupp Lane had just been purchased by Scott Mandrell of Centralia who was clearing and burning brush earlier in the day. He believes the fire likely spread to the mobile home. A passerby saw smoke inside the mobile home and called the fire department.
CENTRALIA, IL
WNEM

Crews respond to fire in Breckenridge

A structure fire in Gratiot County's Breckenridge closed part of M-46 early Monday morning. All eastbound and westbound lanes between 3rd Street and 5th Street on M-46 have since reopened. The call came into the Breckenridge-Wheeler Township Fire Department at 4:31 a.m. It was caused by a kitchen fire in...
BRECKENRIDGE, MI
Daily Freeman

New Paltz fire knocked down before spreading into home

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Firefighters prevented a blaze from spreading through a single-family home Sunday, Dec. 19, on Plutarch Road, a fire official said. New Paltz Fire Chief Cory Wirthmann said Monday the fire broke out at about 4:44 p.m. and was under control 15 minutes later at 220 Plutarch Road.
NEW PALTZ, NY
News On 6

Fire Crews Battle Overnight House Fire In Newalla

Multiple fire crews worked to battle a large overnight house fire in Newalla. Firefighters say the home was a total loss, but luckily no one was home at the time the blaze broke out. Fire officials say they are unsure if the home belonged to anyone and will be investigating...
ACCIDENTS
ABC6.com

Crews respond to fire in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO (WLNE)- Crews were called to the scene of a fire in North Attleboro during the afternoon of Christmas Eve. ABC6 News Crews arrived to the scene to see North Attleboro fire battling the blaze alongside mutual aid. North Attleboro police confirmed there were no injuries resulting from the...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
KHQ Right Now

Church fire on South Hill shuts down traffic

SPOKANE, Wash. - A confirmed structure fire on 26th and Ray at the Bethany Presbyterian Church caused crews to shut down traffic on Ray from 17th through 29th. The fire was reported to be in the basement of a church. Crews from Spokane Fire Department and from Spokane Valley Fire...
SPOKANE, WA

