ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxBAZ_0dZi0qNc00

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding to strain on global supply chains.

Long-haul flights to Europe, across the Pacific and to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended through Jan. 6, the airline said Thursday. It promised to try to help customers “mitigate the disruption.”

The airline’s workforce is stretched thin after the quarantine for Cathay Pacific flight crews who return from abroad was extended to one week in a hotel room from three days.

Thursday’s announcement gave no details, but The South China Morning Post newspaper said the longer quarantine would leave Cathay without enough pilots for all its flights.

The airline earlier asked staff to volunteer for a “closed-loop system” under which they would work for three-week stints with brief stopovers in Hong Kong, but too few agreed, according to news reports.

Cathay said earlier it would reduce its schedule of passenger flights in the first three months of 2022 due to staff shortages.

On Friday, the airline said five air crew members tested positive for the coronavirus's omicron variant after returning from abroad. It blamed “a serious breach of protocols” by those employees and said it would lead to unspecified discipline.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Return Of The A380: The British Airways Fleet In 2022

UK flag carrier British Airways boasts a large and diverse fleet of jet-powered airliners. The London-based oneworld founding member has more than 250 aircraft at its disposal, with a further 24 active at its regional subsidiary, BA CityFlyer. This year will see the Airbus A380 return to widespread service at the airline, following a pandemic-induced hiatus.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Live updates: 2,500 US flights canceled due to storms, virus

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. More than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

US airport chaos as more than 2,700 flights cancelled

Air travel continued to be severely disrupted in the United States on Saturday, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. The global air travel industry is still reeling from the highly contagious Omicron variant.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cathay Pacific Airlines
kdal610.com

Cathay Pacific sacks two aircrew for breaching COVID-19 rules

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said on Saturday two of its aircrew whom have tested positive for the Omicron variant were sacked for breaching medical surveillance regulations. Cathay said five of its aircrew had tested positive following their return to Hong Kong from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Cathay cargo halt to hit Hong Kong prices, SCMP reports

(Jan 1): Hong Kong consumers will face higher prices for fresh produce, daily necessities and electrical goods over the coming weeks as a result of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd’s long-haul cargo flight halt, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. Consumers will experience food and product shortages in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
eturbonews.com

COVID-positive airline passenger quarantines in plane toilet

Airline passenger, who brought several COVID-19 rapid testing kits with her on the flight, went to the plane’s lavatory and used one of them, only to find out that she was COVID-19-positive. Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, IL, was on her way to Europe for a vacation when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong increasingly shut off as inbound flights dwindle

(Dec 31): Hong Kong is becoming increasingly shut off from the outside world because of its strict Covid-19 policies as the city imposes a raft of flight bans and airlines slash inbound services. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has almost halved the number of flights into Hong Kong from outside China...
TRAFFIC
milwaukeesun.com

After China posts Covid rules, Delta flight to Shanghai turned back

Delta Air Lines said new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at Shanghai Pudong International Airport caused a recent flight from Seattle to turn back in midair. An emailed statement from Delta said China's new rules "require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta" The move, which prompted protests...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021

(AP) — More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts of the United States […]
INDUSTRY
BBC

Covid: Cathay Pacific flights cut after Hong Kong clampdown

Cathay Pacific has announced immediate major cuts to its flight schedule, including cancelling passenger and cargo services to and from Hong Kong. The airline did not provide details on how many flights would be grounded but it said it would operate a skeleton passenger schedule in January. It comes after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Hi Fly Pilot Achieves New Flight Record With Airbus A330neo

A new record flight time was registered yesterday. Hi Fly Commander Carlos Mirpuri flew between the Portuguese destinations of Madeira and Lisbon with a wheels up time of 70 minutes. The pilot’s feat was observed by two members of the FAI on board the A330-900neo to confirm the record.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Will Cathay Pacific Ever Recover?

While airlines around the globe have been put to the test during the pandemic, I don’t think there’s a major airline in the world that has been hit as hard as Cathay Pacific. That make me sad for a variety of reasons — Hong Kong is (or was?) one of my favorite cities in the world, and Cathay Pacific is one of my favorite airline brands.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Cathay Pacific says there will be airline disruptions

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Rising coronavirus cases around the world, sparked by the Omicron variant, continued to play havoc with travel and other industries on the final day of 2021, with flight cancelations and warnings of new supply chain disruptions. Hong Kong air carrier Cathay Pacific warned the city's government...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Omicron havoc for airlines as JetBlue cancels almost 1,300 flights

US airline JetBlue has cancelled almost 1,300 flights over the coming fortnight as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant wreaks havoc for airlines. Airlines are struggling with the combination of harsh winter weather in some parts of the northern hemisphere and the spread of Omicron, which has caused surging Covid-19 case numbers in countries including the UK, France, Italy and the US.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Boeing 747s Drafted In To Fly Plane Loads Of Potatoes To Japan

In times of crisis, the aviation industry has a fine history of stepping in to lend a hand – think emergency airlifts, evacuations, and repatriations. As 2021 draws to a close, that noble tradition continues. This time, a US freight forwarding company is swinging into action and using three Boeing 747s to fly potatoes into Japan amid a critical shortage of french fries in Japanese McDonald’s outlets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

ABC News

496K+
Followers
124K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy