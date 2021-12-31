ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James O'Shaughnessy Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for James O'Shaughnessy in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy (80) reacts to being tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Garret Wallow (32) during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars hosted the Texans during a regular season NFL game. Houston defeated Jacksonville 30-16. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121921 Jagstexans 41

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for James O'Shaughnessy ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. O'Shaughnessy and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) hit the field against the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Odds

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • O'Shaughnessy has put together a 244-yard season on 24 catches so far. He has been targeted 34 times and averages 16.3 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 6.2% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone O'Shaughnessy's way.
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • O'Shaughnessy is averaging 10.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Patriots, 19.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (29.5).
  • O'Shaughnessy has not caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots.
  • Note: O'Shaughnessy's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots are conceding 209.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, O'Shaughnessy was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 49 yards.
  • During his last three games, O'Shaughnessy racked up 12 catches on 14 targets and averaged 43.3 receiving yards.

O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Teammates

