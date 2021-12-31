James O'Shaughnessy Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for James O'Shaughnessy in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.
Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for James O'Shaughnessy ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. O'Shaughnessy and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) hit the field against the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- O'Shaughnessy has put together a 244-yard season on 24 catches so far. He has been targeted 34 times and averages 16.3 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 6.2% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone O'Shaughnessy's way.
- The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for O'Shaughnessy's matchup with the Patriots.
Matchup vs. New England
- O'Shaughnessy is averaging 10.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Patriots, 19.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (29.5).
- O'Shaughnessy has not caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots.
- Note: O'Shaughnessy's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots are conceding 209.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, O'Shaughnessy was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 49 yards.
- During his last three games, O'Shaughnessy racked up 12 catches on 14 targets and averaged 43.3 receiving yards.
O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Teammates
Powered By Data Skrive
Comments / 0