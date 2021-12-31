ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

From spectacular screamers to classic finishes: 60 of the best goals from 2021

By Niall McVeigh and Alex Hess
 2 days ago
Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski leaps to score a stunning acrobatic effort at Dinamo Kiev. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Let’s kick off with Euro 2020’s goal of the tournament, scored at Hampden Park by Patrik Schick . The Czech forward lobbed David Marshall from the halfway line for one of the year’s most memorable goals:

Patrick Schick (Scotland v CZECH REPUBLIC, June)

Schick was the inevitable pick, but there were plenty of other tidy finishes at the Euros. Paul Pogba found the top corner before France went out, Mikkel Damsgaard silenced Wembley with this free-kick and Lorenzo Insigne proved unstoppable against Belgium. Not forgetting Andreas Christensen , Luka Modric , Kevin De Bruyne, Andriy Yarmalenko , Aleksei Miranchuk , Kasper Dolberg or even Luke Shaw .

Another Puskás award contender , and one of the most eye-catching goals of the year, came in March’s north London derby:

Érik Lamela (Arsenal v TOTTENHAM, March)

Here are three more Puskás nominees from the women’s game, from a precise lob in the WSL to memorable goals in Mexico and Ghana:

Caroline Weir (MANCHESTER CITY v Manchester United, February)

Daniela Sánchez (QUERÉTARO v San Luís, January)

Sandra Owusu-Ansah (SUPREME LADIES v Kumasi, November)

Other nominees include an outrageous piece of skill in Ligue 2, a blood-twisting solo run from the Eredivisie and two moments of acrobatic brilliance:

Gauthier Hein (Niort v AUXERRE, November)

Vangelis Pavlidis (WILLEM II v Fortuna Sittard, May)

Luis Díaz (Brazil v COLOMBIA, June)

Mehdi Taremi (Chelsea v PORTO, April)

Over to the Premier League and a classy early winner that feels like it can’t possibly have happened in 2021:

Danny Ings (SOUTHAMPTON v Liverpool, January)

A couple more under-the-radar efforts from the English men’s top flight. Mohamed Salah’s goal against Manchester City, on the other hand, has certainly not been forgotten – although it’s even better than we remembered.

Phil Foden (Brighton v MANCHESTER CITY, May)

Dwight McNeil (Everton v BURNLEY, March)

Mohamed Salah (LIVERPOOL v Manchester City, October)

Long-range howitzers are not confined to international tournaments. The Football League has been packed with them this year. First up, a decent hit on the turn …

Nathan Ferguson (Forest Green v SOUTHEND, February)

… and not one but two long-distance screamers from Morecambe’s finest. Extra points for the away-end limbs in the second clip:

Cole Stockton (MORECAMBE v Wimbledon, September)

Cole Stockton (Fleetwood v MORECAMBE, November)

… and further afield in Romania , Ronaldo Deaconu lives up to his forename by adding his own entry to the year’s screamer collection – before following it up with an outrageous lob for good measure:

Ronaldo Deaconu (GAZ METAN MEDIAS v Dinamo Bucharest, Oct)

A couple of quick reminders that the world’s best players do occasionally score the best goals …

Robert Lewandowski (Dinamo Kyiv v BAYERN MUNICH)

Lionel Messi (PSG v Manchester City, September)

But of course , from the Champions League to Sunday League, a great goal can be scored absolutely anywhere:

Alexander Sami (LEATHERHEAD v Bowers & Pitsea, October)

Dovydas Kavaliauskas (ROSE & CROWN MOSQUITO FC v Welwyn Warriors Reserves, October)

Haruki Hayashi (TAKAGAWA GAKUEN HIGH SCHOOL v Ridge Star of Ishikawa)

From the Olympics and the Indian Super League – and curled home in opposite directions – here are two of the year’s most immaculately placed free-kicks:

Dominique Janssen (NETHERLANDS v Brazil, July)

Greg Stewart (JAMSHEDPUR v Kerala Blasters, December)

It’s not always the finish that matters – sometimes the first touch can be just as important …

Ben Worman (Morecambe v CAMBRIDGE, November)

Robbie Muirhead (MORTON v Airdrie, May)

… and sometimes it can be just as brilliant:

Bersant Celina (IPSWICH v Crewe, November)

Danny Welbeck (BRIGHTON v Leeds, May)

You’ve cleared the corner – the danger is over, right? Wrong:

Yahia Nader (AL-AIN v Sharjah, February)

Liberato Cacace (NEW ZEALAND v Honduras, July)

Sarah Zadrazil (Chelsea v BAYERN MUNICH, May)

Junior Onana (Montpellier v BORDEAUX, September)

What’s better than a delicate chip? A delicate chip from a million miles out, of course:

Edinson Cavani (MANCHESTER UNITED v Fulham, May)

Youcef Belaïli (QATAR SC v Al-Gharafa, October)

Glen McAuley (ATHLONE v Waterford, July)

And four more outrageous goals , from increasingly binocular-tastic distances:

Rory Donnelly (GLENTORAN v Dungannon Swifts, April)

Lee Geum- min (Reading v BRIGHTON, May)

Liam Burt (Drogheda v BOHEMIANS, September)

Michele Castagnetti (CREMONESE v Virtus Entella, March)

A couple of entries from Ghana now. What were you doing when you were 15?

Mizak Asante (GOLDEN KICK v Mobile Phone People, September)

James Bissue (ELMINA SHARKS v Legon Cities, July)

In Japan , the rarely-seen quadruple nutmeg (or is it?)

Takefusa Kubo (JAPAN U24 v Jamaica, June)

How about some end-to-end stuff – here we have two team breakaways, a solo breakaway, and a really solo breakaway:

Bernardo Silva (MANCHESTER CITY v Aston Villa, December)

Mohamed Salah (West Ham v LIVERPOOL, January)

Jesse Lingard (WEST HAM v Wolves, April)

Pernille Harder (Manchester United v CHELSEA, September)

We all know that nothing beats a goal that goes in off the bar:

Jimmy Medranda (Portland v SEATTLE SOUNDERS, August)

Jakob Glesnes (PHILADELPHIA UNION v Atlanta, June)

Superbly struck goals both. But when they go high, Liverpool’s playmaker goes low:

Thiago Alcântara (Porto v LIVERPOOL, November)

Sometimes, a great goal is all about the assist:

Aitana Bonmatí (Chelsea v BARCELONA, May)

Raheem Sterling (MANCHESTER CITY v Everton, November)

Lynden Gooch (SUNDERLAND v Tranmere, March)

How about this for a pair of exquisitely placed volleys?

Joachim Waroi (WESTERN UNITED v Laugu United, July)

Azzeddine Toufiqui (EMMEN v Maastricht, September)

Thought the scorpion kick was just a passing fad? Think again:

Cyril Ngonge (GRONINGEN v AZ Alkmaar, October)

Elisha Sam (NOTTS COUNTY v Oxford City, February)

And here are more feats of footballing contortionism …

Olivier Giroud (Atlético Madrid v CHELSEA, February)

Kristian Kushta (IERAPETRA v Karaiskasis, February )

Joca (Benfica B v LEIXÕES, March)

… though not nearly as unlikely as the scorer of this iconic injury-time winner:

Alisson (West Brom v LIVERPOOL, May)

And last but not least , Ryan Broom dons his flippers and snorkel to get on the scoresheet in rainy Plymouth … and celebrates in the only way he could:

Ryan Broom (PLYMOUTH v Bolton, October)

Happy new year!

The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rodri grabs injury-time Man City winner against 10-man Arsenal

Manchester City extended their Premier League winning run to 11 games as Rodri scored in injury time to settle a heated contest against 10-man Arsenal.Pep Guardiola’s side had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sadio Mane foul was ‘clear red’, says Cesar Azplicueta after Liverpool forward’s booking in Chelsea draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received a red card for his foul on the Chelsea defender in Sunday’s Premier League draw.Mane leaped into Azpilicueta within the opening minute at Stamford Bridge, striking the Spain international in the face with his forearm.Mane only received a yellow card following the incident, but Azpilicueta said after the 2-2 draw that the Senegal international should have been sent off for the foul.“It’s a clear red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.“He doesn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
