The big 2021 travel quiz: from Hadrian’s Wall to outer space

To the moon and beyond: what 2022 holds for space travel
This year promises to be an important one for space exploration, with several major programmes reaching the launch pad over the next 12 months. The US is to return to the moon, undertaking a set of missions intended to establish a lunar colony there in a few years. China is expected to complete its Tiangong space station while Europe and Russia will attempt to land spacecraft on Mars, having failed at every previous attempt. India, South Korea and Japan are also scheduled to put a number of missions into space.
Israel to offer fourth jab to over 60s and medical staff; France adds unvaccinated US travellers to ‘red list’ – as it happened
Follow all the latest news about the coronavirus and the Omicron variant in the UK and around the world
From manga to bunting: year-long festival to celebrate Hadrian’s Wall
The Hadrian’s Wall 1900 festival will run from January to December 2022 and incorporate art, craft, theatre and more
luxurylaunches.com
A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.
When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
New York Post
World’s loneliest house built into side of remote mountain range has been empty for 100 years
The world’s loneliest house stuck on the side of a remote mountain range had lain empty for 100 years – but its mystery remains. Situated nearly 9,000 feet above sea level in the midst of in Italy’s sprawling Dolomite Mountains, is this extraordinary home embedded in the side of the rockface.
marthastewart.com
A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half
When you go climbing it's expected you'll see some impressive things—babbling brooks, animals in their natural habitat, and scenic overlooks among them. But can you imagine stumbling upon $168,700 worth of jewels while you're out getting a little fresh air? That's the reality for a climber who found a trove of precious stones on Europe's Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. CNN reports the climber found the emeralds and sapphires while climbing in France in 2013, but it was recently announced in a Facebook post from Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council that he's now been allowed to keep half of the stones.
We were locked in room & DEPORTED on £15k dream Christmas hols to Tahiti with our baby after Omicron travel ban mix-up
A BRITISH family were detained and then deported while on a £15,000 dream holiday after a mix-up over the Omicron travel ban. Steve Goode, 31, and his partner Charlotte, 29, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, say their dream holiday was turned into a "nightmare" by "rude and disrespectful" authorities in Tahiti, French Polynesia.
Telegraph
Outer space outhouse out of order
A funny thing happened on the way to the Earth. The toilet broke. Holy crap!. SpaceX’s Dragon capsule was built to take astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). And it seems that despite their success designing high tech guidance systems, thruster rockets and onboard supercomputers for the spacecraft, they couldn’t quite figure out how to build a simple functioning toilet.
lonelyplanet.com
Lonely Planet's big travel quiz of 2021
Welcome to Lonely Planet's big travel quiz of 2021!. Here we'll test your knowledge of all the (good) travel news stories of the year. Take the quiz and share with your family and friends to find out who is the brainiest backpacker of them all. Want a better score next...
artnet News
The Most Important Archaeological Discoveries of 2021, From Unknown Dead Sea Scrolls to Middle Eastern Cattle Cults
Every year, we delve back through our coverage to find the most fascinating archaeological discoveries of the year, whether by a complete amateur, or as the result of years of careful study by a team of experts. As always, archaeology news takes us around the globe and throughout the ages,...
Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend earth's tallest mountain
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A U.S. adventurer and a marine scientist have become the first men to ascend Hawaii's Mauna Kea, the tallest mountain in the world, Guinness World Records said. Victor Vescovo, who previously made headlines when he became the first person to visit the oceans' greatest depths in...
Telegraph
Being quarantined in a Maldives villa sounds dreamy – but it's turning into a nightmare
I am writing this on the deck of my Maldives beach villa, looking out at pristine white sand fringed with palm trees and turquoise sea. It is idyllic, exactly what I hoped for when we booked a last-minute package break earlier this month with my parents, as well as my sister and her family.
Mudlarker unearths mystical figure from 19th century Africa on banks of River Thames: 12 inch dog with nails protruding from its torso is believed to originate from the Congo and could be worth thousands of pounds
A 'mudlarker' who found a rare magical figure from 19th century Africa on the banks of the River Thames was stunned to find it could be worth thousands of pounds. Experts believe the bizarre-looking but well-preserved 12ins figure of a wooden dog with metal nails protruding from its torso originated from the Congo in the late 1800s.
Museum experts find 'extraordinary' Roman rock crystal jar in Viking-era treasure hoard found buried in a field in Scotland in 2014
It was a sorry-looking object when it was unearthed in 2014 from a ploughed field in western Scotland, having been buried for almost a thousand years ago. Now an extraordinary treasure has emerged - a spectacular Roman rock crystal jar wrapped in the most delicate gold thread by the finest medieval craftsman in the late 8th or early 9th century.
luxurylaunches.com
This woman from China has spent a staggering $165,000 to build the world’s largest snow globe collection
It is one thing to take a liking to something and another thing to be obsessed with it! And relating to the latter is Wendy Suen. The 50-year-old from China possesses an undying love for snow globes – so much so that she owns a Guinness record for the world’s largest collection of the object!
CNBC
Here's where Americans want to travel abroad — and where they're losing interest
Whether Covid variants complicate overseas and foreign travel or not, Americans have been busy at least researching — if not necessarily booking — their next big long-distance getaways. Travel website ParkSleepFly analyzed Google search data from April through September to track where U.S. travelers are looking. Cancun, Mexico,...
The big news quiz of 2021 – do you know your Jackie Weavers from your German leaders?
A Catholic president, a cake, an inconvenient ship and a very clever tennis player: all this and more in trivia expert Bobby Seagull’s news quiz of the year
Vindy.com
Keep outer space safe from earthly wars
Trillions spent on climate change won’t save our planet. This century’s technology has advanced beyond the time abortion was first legalized. The Supreme Court can now see for themselves that human life begins at conception. Technology, while good, can also be cold-hearted and not counting the loss of...
Copper 'slave badge' used to identify enslaved people in Charleston who were hired out to temporary owners in 1835, Egypt's Golden City and oldest human footprints in North America are among world’s top ten archaeological discoveries for 2021
A small slave badge engraved with the year ‘1853’ that was discovered in Charleston, South Carolina earlier this year is one of Archaeology Magazine’s top 10 discoveries in 2021. The square, copper item served as a permit, allowing the servant to work in the city and away...
A wounded PM and ailing economy force England to ‘go Swedish’ on Covid | Larry Elliott
It’s easy to see why the government is reluctant to add to the economic pain with tougher restrictions
