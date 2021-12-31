ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The big 2021 travel quiz: from Hadrian’s Wall to outer space

By Gavin McOwan
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ftqr9_0dZhxrGa00

  1. Hadrian’s Wall (pictured above) will be how old in 2022?

    1. 1,500

    2. 1,900

    3. 2,100

    4. 2,500

  2. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qpivp_0dZhxrGa00

    You may have watched Love Actually (again) this Christmas. Do you remember which US state Colin (Kris Marshall) heads to in search of romance?

    1. California

    2. New York

    3. Texas

    4. Wisconsin

  3. On 8 June 2021, the National Geographic Society officially recognised the existence of what?

    1. Life on Mars

    2. The world's fifth ocean

    3. An underwater volcano off Iceland

    4. A previously unknown breed of river shark in the Amazon

  4. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6sXm_0dZhxrGa00

    in 2021, who won the billionaires' space race to become the first private citizen to enter space in his (obviously) own spaceship?

    1. Jeff Bezos

    2. Richard Branson

    3. Rupert Murdoch

    4. Elon Musk

  5. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOmuM_0dZhxrGa00

    The Beatles' final live performance, on the rooftop of their London headquarters (pictured) – as seen in this year's Disney+ documentary Get Back – would have taken place where, if the director of the original Let it Be film, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, had had his way?

    1. In front of the Berlin Wall

    2. The Cavern Club in Liverpool

    3. A Roman amphitheatre in Libya

    4. The Grand Canyon

  6. In March, the container ship Ever Given got stuck and blocked the Suez Canal for how many days?

    1. 6

    2. 8

    3. 10

    4. 12

  7. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKQ2N_0dZhxrGa00

    In September, which country became the first to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender?

    1. El Salvador

    2. Iceland

    3. Norway

    4. South Korea

  8. It is 30 years since the breakup of Yugoslavia. How many separate republics did it divide into?

    1. Five

    2. Six

    3. Seven

    4. Eight

  9. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XX9yA_0dZhxrGa00

    London’s newest tube extension opened in September. Where does it terminate?

    1. Battersea Power Station

    2. Clapham Junction

    3. Muswell Hill

    4. Wembley Stadium

  10. Where was the UK City of Culture 2021?

    1. Bradford

    2. Brighton

    3. Coventry

    4. Glasgow

  11. England's first travel green list, announced in May, contained which island, often cited as one of the world's most remote?

    1. Easter Island

    2. Pitcairn Island

    3. South Georgia

    4. Tristan da Cunha

  12. Which British city became only the third site in 50 years to lose its Unecso world heritage status

    1. Chester

    2. Edinburgh

    3. Liverpool

    4. York

  13. Which Caribbean country became a republic this year, renouncing the Queen as its head of state?

    1. Barbados

    2. Jamaica

    3. The Bahamas

    4. Trinidad and Tobago

  14. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FFhx_0dZhxrGa00

    Which ancient city was the setting for the opening scenes in much-anticipate Bond film No Time to Die?

    1. Cadiz

    2. Matera

    3. Messina

    4. Plovdiv

  15. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkxzC_0dZhxrGa00

    A painting by Winston Churchill of which other ancient city was sold this year for over £8m?

    1. Tehran

    2. Algiers

    3. Luxor

    4. Marrakech

  16. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086E90_0dZhxrGa00

    And where was Boris Johnson caught unawares indulging in that same Churchillian hobby this autumn (and we don't mean a Stoke primary school)?

    1. Marbella

    2. Sorrento

    3. Saint-Jean Cap-Ferrat

    4. Deia, Mallorca

  17. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pD4Da_0dZhxrGa00

    Which country's interior provided the endless desert used in the sandworm and ornithopter scenes in sci-fi epic Dune?

    1. Namibia

    2. Mongolia

    3. Abu Dhabi

    4. Jordan

  18. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sm8Gr_0dZhxrGa00

    Which city is this?

    1. Amsterdam

    2. Berlin

    3. Brussels

    4. Vienna

  19. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doHws_0dZhxrGa00

    In which US state would you find the highly secret Area 51?

    1. Alaska

    2. Idaho

    3. Nevada

    4. New Mexico

  20. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OfEf_0dZhxrGa00

    Only three countries in the world do NOT use the metric system - which of these four does?

    1. Liberia

    2. Myanmar

    3. North Korea

    4. USA

Solutions

1:B, 2:D, 3:B - National Geographic cartographers said the swift current circling Antarctica keeps the waters there distinct and thus worthy of their own name: the Southern Ocean , 4:B, 5:C, 6:A, 7:A, 8:B - Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, 9:A - The two-station branch line links Battersea Power Station to Kennington to via Nine Elms, 10:C, 11:C, 12:C, 13:A, 14:B, 15:D, 16:A, 17:C, 18:C, 19:C, 20:C

Scores

  1. 11 and above.

    Well done - you’ve been upgraded to first class!

  2. 8 and above.

    A solid Premium Economy effort

  3. 5 and above.

  4. 4 and above.

    I know we’ve been in lockdown, but you really do need to get out more.

  5. 3 and above.

  6. 2 and above.

  7. 0 and above.

  8. 1 and above.

Comments / 0

