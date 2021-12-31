The big 2021 travel quiz: from Hadrian’s Wall to outer space

Hadrian’s Wall (pictured above) will be how old in 2022? 1,500 1,900 2,100 2,500

You may have watched Love Actually (again) this Christmas. Do you remember which US state Colin (Kris Marshall) heads to in search of romance? California New York Texas Wisconsin

On 8 June 2021, the National Geographic Society officially recognised the existence of what? Life on Mars The world's fifth ocean An underwater volcano off Iceland A previously unknown breed of river shark in the Amazon

in 2021, who won the billionaires' space race to become the first private citizen to enter space in his (obviously) own spaceship? Jeff Bezos Richard Branson Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk

The Beatles' final live performance, on the rooftop of their London headquarters (pictured) – as seen in this year's Disney+ documentary Get Back – would have taken place where, if the director of the original Let it Be film, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, had had his way? In front of the Berlin Wall The Cavern Club in Liverpool A Roman amphitheatre in Libya The Grand Canyon

In March, the container ship Ever Given got stuck and blocked the Suez Canal for how many days? 6 8 10 12

In September, which country became the first to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender? El Salvador Iceland Norway South Korea

It is 30 years since the breakup of Yugoslavia. How many separate republics did it divide into? Five Six Seven Eight

London’s newest tube extension opened in September. Where does it terminate? Battersea Power Station Clapham Junction Muswell Hill Wembley Stadium

Where was the UK City of Culture 2021? Bradford Brighton Coventry Glasgow

England's first travel green list, announced in May, contained which island, often cited as one of the world's most remote? Easter Island Pitcairn Island South Georgia Tristan da Cunha

Which British city became only the third site in 50 years to lose its Unecso world heritage status Chester Edinburgh Liverpool York

Which Caribbean country became a republic this year, renouncing the Queen as its head of state? Barbados Jamaica The Bahamas Trinidad and Tobago

Which ancient city was the setting for the opening scenes in much-anticipate Bond film No Time to Die? Cadiz Matera Messina Plovdiv

A painting by Winston Churchill of which other ancient city was sold this year for over £8m? Tehran Algiers Luxor Marrakech

And where was Boris Johnson caught unawares indulging in that same Churchillian hobby this autumn (and we don't mean a Stoke primary school)? Marbella Sorrento Saint-Jean Cap-Ferrat Deia, Mallorca

Which country's interior provided the endless desert used in the sandworm and ornithopter scenes in sci-fi epic Dune? Namibia Mongolia Abu Dhabi Jordan

Which city is this? Amsterdam Berlin Brussels Vienna

In which US state would you find the highly secret Area 51? Alaska Idaho Nevada New Mexico