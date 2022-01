HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 53-year-old woman died after falling off her electric bike and hitting her head in Mililani on Monday. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. and Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said it is unknown why she fell off her bike. She was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in Critical Condition and was […]

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO