Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we about to finally see season 4 episode 10 on the air? Of course, there’s a lot to get into here!. So where should we begin? We suppose it’s by sharing some of the good news: You are going to see the series back in a matter of hours. The Christmas hiatus is officially done and with that in mind, we’re going to have a chance here to dive into the super-important story of “Heart Beat.” This is one that could alter the course of John Nolan and Bailey’s future — it almost has to in the wake of the big reveal from this past episode. If she’s still married, how can she and John still navigate a future together?

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO