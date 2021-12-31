1 injured, power pole down after crash in Darke County

1 injured, power pole down after crash in Franklin Township 1 injured, power pole down after crash in Franklin Township

DARKE COUNTY — At around 12:30 a.m. Darke County crews were dispatched to a car into a pole at Red River-West Grove Road and Hogpath Road.

According to emergency scanner traffic, the caller, who was also the driver of the vehicle, said they believed they crashed into a pole or tree and were unable to open their door.

When crews arrived at the scene they saw that the driver had crashed into a power pole and lines that appeared to still be live were across the road. Crews were unsure if it was safe to approach the vehicle the driver was still in.

The driver was freed from the vehicle around 12:58 a.m., according to scanner traffic. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver was transported to the hospital according to dispatch, their condition is unknown.

