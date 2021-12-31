ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wings look to improve home record, host St. Cloud

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
 2 days ago

To put a close on the 2021 portion of the regular season, the Aberdeen Wings will host the St. Cloud Norseman, a team that is just a point back from the Wings.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 tonight and Saturday in back-to-back matches at the Odde Ice Center.

Headed into a home series against St. Cloud State, the Wings will look to improve on their last result, a 4-0 loss to the Norseman on Dec. 18. Before that, the Wings downed the Norseman 3-2 in an overtime shootout on Dec. 17.

In the 4-0 loss, things got physical.

“It was a pretty intense series when we were there before Christmas. I think it’ll pick up right where we left off,” first-year Head Coach Steve Jennings said. “... There was a lot of pushing and shoving and that sort of stuff. I think (there was) a lot of angst, and our guys knew we didn’t play our best and I think there was some frustration there for us, and so hopefully we get that all sorted out.”

In the Central Division, the top five teams are separated by six points, and both the Austin Bruins and Minot Minotauros have 35 points. The Wings have 30 points.

That’s different from previous years.

“I haven’t ever seen this division be as tight as this. From top to bottom, it’s super tight … The team to beat is everybody else because there’s not one team that we’re all chasing. There’s nobody running away (with the division),” Jennings said.

If they are going to make a move down the stretch, Jennings said that the Wings must play better at home. The Wings are tied with the Jamestown Rebels, Kenai River Brown Bears and the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks for the least amount of points at home.

So far this season, the Wings are 4-8 at home, with two shootout losses. On the road, the Wings have found success and have a 10-4 record with 20 points – the seventh-most in the league.

“We need to get our home performance to be the same. We haven’t been good enough at home, and we need to get back there. What I love is the people here in town come and they support the team and games have been close and competitive and all of that stuff, but we need more wins here at home,” Jennings said. “If we can get those more wins and then we’ll make the jump there if we can stay consistent with what we’ve done on the road, and then add more of what we’ve done on the road at home, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

To improve, Jennings said that the team sometimes struggles with puck management, allowing teams to create more opportunities to generate offense. Throughout the season, Jennings has seen progress in his team’s development and progression.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction. I’m optimistic about our second half and how we’ll finish the year,” Jennings said.

Offensively, the Wings are led by Cade Nielson, who is leading the NAHL in points with 43 points, tying a league-high 28 assists to go along with 15 goals.

"He's a huge factor for us. He produces points consistently, but he's great in the locker room, he's great in terms of leadership," Jennings said. "Part of the whole junior hockey experience is players maturing and I think what the fans here have an opportunity to see is him maturing right before their eyes. He's become a very, very good leader and he's leading in the right ways, leading with his actions and the way he plays."

