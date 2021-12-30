Millions of workers left jobs this year, shifting the balance of power with employers

If you're currently applying for jobs, there are a few things you should look out for before accepting a job offer. By identifying the following eight red flags, you can protect yourself from undesirable companies. Let's see what they are. 1. No Formal Agreement. A job offer is only valid...
Economists have called the millions of people quitting their jobs “The Great Resignation,” but the national unemployment rate is lowering and labor participation rate is rising — so where did these workers end up?. In September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a national high of 4.4...
2021 was a prominent year for DE&I efforts across businesses nationwide. Hybrid work not only helped with issues like workplace discrimination, but ushered in a more accessible environment for disabled workers. According to a recent Adobe survey of 1,000 full-time workers, part-time workers, and students based in the U.S. —...
During the pandemic, there have been layoffs, business closures, and most recently, a shortage of workers. However, Mark Turner and his team at Career Concepts are working to place people in the job market several different ways. "The temp-to-perm relationship is where we submit an employee to work at a...
(Missourinet) A new survey reports a shortage of skilled workers topping the list as the biggest barrier for boosting employment this year. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s annual survey says the trades and patient care are especially dealing with a lack of skilled applicants. During the past 12 months, employment levels stayed the same for 47 percent of the businesses surveyed. The survey included more than 800 Missouri employers in both urban and rural areas. Missouri has more than 200-thousand businesses and about 2.6-million workers.
Meant to assist those forced from their jobs in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a $300 weekly supplement and other unemployment benefits had the reverse effect this past year. As the nation slowly returned to normal over the course of 2021, there was a noticeable lack of employees...
If you ever need to hire someone online, you’ll quickly find yourself overwhelmed by the sheer number of ways there are to do that. There are so many different job boards and online recruiting platforms, and they come in all shapes and sizes. How are you supposed to know which one is best for your needs?
In 2021, the great America job machine cranked into overdrive following the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Will 2022 Be Naughty or Nice for the Economy … Or Both? ]. Consider: At the start of the year, a meager 49,000 jobs were added following the...
Indeed and Monster are two of the top options for attracting qualified candidates and turning them into high-quality hires. One company has spent the last two decades building a stellar reputation, while the other built a significantly larger job board in less time. It’s not as simple as quality vs....
To understand how Wisconsin’s labor shortage has transformed the jobs market, look no further than an Oct. 14 job fair to hire workers for expansions of Pierce Manufacturing’s production plants in Neenah and Fox Crossing. The fire truck manufacturer aimed to hire 200 assemblers, welders, electricians and painters.
AMES, Iowa – Employees across the nation saw a significant impact during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a recent study by an Iowa State University sociologist shows it may have been the self-employed who were hit the hardest. Samuel Mindes, adjunct assistant professor in rural sociology and sociologist with Iowa...
Among the major concerns about the labor market is the huge number of people quitting their jobs. It is a counterbalance to the sharp drop in the unemployment rate that fell to 4.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The debate about why people have quit their jobs in such great numbers, […]
THE first COLA social security payments of 2022 will be sent out in 11 days for those with a birthday between 1st and 10th of the month. Payments this year will be 5.9 per cent larger than in 2021 following the largest cost-of-living adjustment in just under 40 years, representing a rise of $92 for retirees.
United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
COVID-19 infections produced by the Omicron virus strain have increased in number in the United States, highlighting the necessity of implementing the fourth stimulation check. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is lobbying Congress to enact legislation that would pay an additional $1,400 stimulus check to seniors. The cost...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What can be done online has changed drastically over the years. These days, you can do almost anything on your computer. Now, you can take a hearing test and get a pair of hearing aids without even leaving your home. I was curious to see if this was […]
Comments / 0