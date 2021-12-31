ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

CHP seeks hit-and-run driver who left woman dead on freeway

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Chris Yarzab/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run driver who left a 32-year-old motorcyclist fatally injured on the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway near Industry.

Candace Ostler was riding her motorcycle heading toward the northbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway about 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 6 when she collided with the metal guardrail and was ejected onto the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As she was lying in the freeway, Ostler was struck by the suspect’s vehicle traveling northbound on the San Gabriel River Freeway. The hit-and-run driver fled the scene following the collision.

Ostler was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The suspect was described as a middle-aged man who was driving a newer- model light-colored sedan somewhat resembling a Toyota Prius, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call CHP Officer A. Hamel at 562-868-0503.

